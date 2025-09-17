Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ICC Accepts PCB's Demand, Relief For Pakistan Ahead Of PAK vs UAE Asia Cup Clash

Handshake row: PCB had threatened to boycott their match against UAE. They demanded the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft, alleging that his handling of the situation breached ICC rules.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 09:38 AM (IST)

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had raised strong objections after India-Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2025, holding match referee Andy Pycroft responsible for the post-match handshake controversy.

After India’s win on Sunday, the players chose not to shake hands with the Pakistani team, paying tribute instead to the victims of Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

PCB even threatened to boycott their next game against UAE unless action was taken. They demanded the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft, alleging that his handling of the situation breached ICC rules.

However, the request was reportedly turned down by the game’s global governing body.

ICC Grants PCB’s Request

According to reports quoting PCB insiders, PCB eventually persuaded the ICC to appoint Richie Richardson as referee for the UAE clash, with Andy Pycroft relieved from officiating Pakistan’s games. The move is being seen as a face-saving outcome for PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

While PCB wanted him removed from the entire tournament, the compromise ensures he will no longer oversee Pakistan’s games. Veteran official Richie Richardson is expected to take over, though no official announcement has been made yet.

Relief for Mohsin Naqvi

The decision also comes as a relief for Mohsin Naqvi, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and current Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President.

A rejection of Pakistan’s demand would have weakened his position, but with the ICC conceding, both PCB and ACC avoid further embarrassment.

Had Pakistan withdrawn from the tournament, the board stood to lose nearly USD 16 million in revenue - a massive setback for an organisation whose financial resources are far smaller compared to the BCCI.

Must-Win Clash Ahead

With the controversy settled, Pakistan will take the field, tonight, against UAE in their crucial group-stage encounter. The stakes are high - winner will progress to the Super Four, while the loser’s campaign will come to an end.

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 09:38 AM (IST)
