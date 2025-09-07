India's star all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, has begun his preparations for the upcoming ACC Asia Cup tournament. However, his watch, spotted in one of the pictures uploaded by the cricketer himself, has turned heads as well.

The Mumbai Indians skipper was seen wearing a very rare and highly expensive watch while training for the Asia Cup, the cost of which apparently is far greater than the prize money of the competition itself.

Hardik Pandya was wearing the Richard Mille RM27-04, which was produced in collaboration with a renowned athlete, albeit from a different sport. For those wondering, this sportsperson is tennis legend, Rafael Nadal.

Only 50 units of Pandya's training watch

Only 50 Richard Mille RM27-04 watches have been produced so far, one of which was seen worn by Hardik Pandya while he was training for the Asia Cup to represent India. The current MI captain uploaded a few images of himself on X, training for the competition. One of them was with this ultra-rare watch on his wrist.

This watch is a high-performance, limited-edition piece that, as mentioned before, apparently costs more than the prize money of this cricket competition.

According to various reports, the Richard Mille RM27-04 roughly costs somewhere around Rs 20 crore.

ACC Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money

The Asia Cup 2025 prize money has not been officially revealed just yet, but it is being speculated to be around Rs 2.6 crore. This amount will be handed over to the winners, whereas the Runners-Up might be rewarded Rs 1.3 crore.

The tournament will start on September 9, 2025, but team India will be in action on September 10, 2025, against the hosts, UAE, in Dubai. India vs Pakistan is currently set to take place on September 14, again in Dubai, with the side's final group stage encounter set for September 19, against Oman in Abu Dhabi. Top two sides from both Groups A and B will proceed to the next stage.