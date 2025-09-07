Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketHardik Pandya Spotted Wearing Ultra-Rare Luxury Watch During Asia Cup 2025 Training

Hardik Pandya Spotted Wearing Ultra-Rare Luxury Watch During Asia Cup 2025 Training

This watch is a high-performance, limited-edition piece that apparently costs more than the prize money of the Asia Cup. 

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 01:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India's star all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, has begun his preparations for the upcoming ACC Asia Cup tournament. However, his watch, spotted in one of the pictures uploaded by the cricketer himself, has turned heads as well.

The Mumbai Indians skipper was seen wearing a very rare and highly expensive watch while training for the Asia Cup, the cost of which apparently is far greater than the prize money of the competition itself.

Hardik Pandya was wearing the Richard Mille RM27-04, which was produced in collaboration with a renowned athlete, albeit from a different sport. For those wondering, this sportsperson is tennis legend, Rafael Nadal.

Only 50 units of Pandya's training watch

Only 50 Richard Mille RM27-04 watches have been produced so far, one of which was seen worn by Hardik Pandya while he was training for the Asia Cup to represent India. The current MI captain uploaded a few images of himself on X, training for the competition. One of them was with this ultra-rare watch on his wrist.

This watch is a high-performance, limited-edition piece that, as mentioned before, apparently costs more than the prize money of this cricket competition. 

According to various reports, the Richard Mille RM27-04 roughly costs somewhere around Rs 20 crore. 

ACC Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money

The Asia Cup 2025 prize money has not been officially revealed just yet, but it is being speculated to be around Rs 2.6 crore. This amount will be handed over to the winners, whereas the Runners-Up might be rewarded Rs 1.3 crore.

The tournament will start on September 9, 2025, but team India will be in action on September 10, 2025, against the hosts, UAE, in Dubai. India vs Pakistan is currently set to take place on September 14, again in Dubai, with the side's final group stage encounter set for September 19, against Oman in Abu Dhabi. Top two sides from both Groups A and B will proceed to the next stage.

Published at : 07 Sep 2025 01:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket Hardik Pandya Asia Cup India Asia Cup INDIA
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba Decides To Resign After Election Setbacks : Report
Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba Decides To Resign After Election Setbacks : Report
World
Ukraine Govt Building Catches Fire In Fresh Russian Attack, 3 Killed
Ukraine Govt Building Catches Fire In Fresh Russian Attack, 3 Killed
Cities
PM Modi To Visit Flood-Hit Punjab On Tuesday; Minister Cheema Says No Relief Package Announced
PM Modi To Visit Flood-Hit Punjab On Tuesday; AAP Minister Says No Relief Package Announced
World
Trump Planning To Visit China In October, Likely To Meet Xi Jinping: Report
Trump Planning To Visit China In October, Likely To Meet Xi Jinping: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Yamuna Water Level Falls, Bringing Relief To Flood-Hit Areas And Residents In Delhi
Breaking News: Army, Navy, Air Force to Get Major Tech Boost in New Defense Roadmap | ABP NEWS
Special Report: Punjab Battles Flood Fury As 1900 Villages Submerged, Army Leads Relief Near Border
Ground Report: Army Boats Deliver Relief To Flood-Hit Fazilka Villages Cut Off Near Indo-Pak Border
Breaking: Flash Floods In Uttarkashi Cause Widespread Destruction, SDRF And NDRF Begin Rescue Work
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
India's Semiconductor Push: From Import Reliance To Global Competitor Amid US-China Tech Rivalry
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget