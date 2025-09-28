India vs Pakistan Final: Timing, Pitch, Weather And Predicted Playing XI

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs Pakistan Final: Timing, Pitch, Weather And Predicted Playing XI

India vs Pakistan Final: India has already beaten Pakistan twice in this edition, but all eyes will now be on the high-stakes finale.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 04:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian cricket team has a golden chance to claim Asia Cup title for the ninth time when they take on Pakistan in the final on September 28 at the Dubai International Stadium.

For captain Suryakumar Yadav, this is also an opportunity to secure his first multi-nation trophy as leader. India has already beaten Pakistan twice in this edition, but all eyes will now be on the high-stakes finale.

Where to Watch India vs Pakistan Final

The match will be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app from 8:00 PM IST, while the Sony Sports network will telecast the game on TV.

Pitch Report - Dubai International Stadium

The Dubai pitch generally rewards batters who build their innings patiently. Fast bowlers may find early swing, while spinners tend to get more assistance as the ball gets older. Historically, teams chasing have enjoyed greater success here.

Weather in Dubai

On the day of the final, Dubai’s temperature is forecast to hover between 31°C and 40°C. With dew playing a big role in evening games, the toss could be crucial, as the side batting second may have an advantage.

For Asia Cup 2025 final, two central pitches have been prepared at the Dubai International Stadium. One is the same surface that hosted the previous two India-Pakistan clashes, while the other is fresh and could offer conditions similar to India’s high-scoring encounter against Sri Lanka.

Interestingly, the toss has not played a decisive role in Dubai so far. Out of the 10 matches held at this venue in the tournament, wins are split evenly - five for teams batting first and five for those chasing. Friday’s dramatic tie further underlines the balance. The average first-innings score here stands at 148 runs.

Probable Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (C), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Published at : 28 Sep 2025 04:08 PM (IST)
