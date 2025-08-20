Here's When Team India Will Leave For Dubai For Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025 is set to begin on September 9 in Dubai, and India’s squad for the tournament has already been announced, with a few noticeable changes in the lineup.

Interestingly, the Indian team has not played a T20 international since February 2025, which had led many experts to believe that a preparatory camp would be organized.

However, a new update has clarified the situation, including details of India’s travel schedule.

When will India fly to Dubai?

As per a report by News 24, Team India will leave for Dubai on September 4 or 5. It has also been confirmed that no training camp will be held before the tournament.

Since all the players recently featured in the IPL, the selectors are confident about their match fitness.

This Asia Cup will also serve as the first step in preparing for the T20 World Cup 2026, giving players the opportunity to make a strong case for themselves. India-Pakistan clash, in particular, will be the stage where many will look to shine.

India’s fixtures in Asia Cup

India’s campaign begins on September 10 against UAE. The biggest group-stage clash, however, comes on September 14, when India face arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Men in Blue will then meet Oman on September 19 for their final group game. Fans will also be eager to watch Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah back in action for India after a considerable gap.

India squad for Asia Cup 2025:

Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Standbyes: Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Yahshasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag.

