The suspense is finally over as Team India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2025 has been revealed. While the selectors have shown full faith in Shubman Gill, the consistent Shreyas Iyer has unfortunately missed out.

Jasprit Bumrah returns to spearhead the attack, and despite his dip in form, Rinku Singh has managed to hold on to his place in the squad. Now, the big question remains — what could India’s playing XI look like in the tournament?

Opening Combination: Abhishek & Gill

The selectors have hinted that Shubman Gill will shoulder the responsibility at the top. Alongside him, Abhishek Sharma is expected to open. This selection could mean Sanju Samson finds himself on the bench, as there seems to be no room for him in either the top or middle order.

Middle Order Setup

At number three, Tilak Varma is likely to feature, having impressed consistently in that slot. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav should slot in at number four, while Jitesh Sharma is expected to don the wicketkeeping gloves, adding firepower in the lower middle order with his aggressive batting style.

All-Round Strength

Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel bring balance as the all-rounders. Hardik is set to contribute with both bat and ball, especially his crucial four-over spells, while Axar’s spin could be a key factor in UAE conditions.

Bowling Attack Led by Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah will lead India’s pace attack. Either Arshdeep Singh or Harshit Rana is likely to partner him in the fast-bowling department. The spin attack will rest on the shoulders of Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, both of whom have the ability to trouble batters on turning tracks. Varun, in particular, showcased his effectiveness in UAE during the Champions Trophy 2025.

India’s Likely Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana/Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy