Shreyas Iyer's Missed Asia Cup – What Lies Ahead For Him

HomeSportsCricketShreyas Iyer's Missed Asia Cup – What Lies Ahead For Him

The decision to not pick Shreyas Iyer in Asia Cup 2025 squad has raised eyebrows across the cricketing fraternity.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 09:26 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In modern T20 cricket, six-hitting defines impact — and no Indian batter struck more sixes in IPL 2025 than Shreyas Iyer.

Yet, when the selectors announced India’s Asia Cup squad, his name was conspicuously absent. Not only was he left out of the 15-member squad, but he didn’t even find a place on the standby list.

A puzzling omission

The decision has raised eyebrows across the cricketing fraternity. Abhishek Nayar, Kolkata Knight Riders’ assistant coach and a former India coach, expressed surprise over Iyer’s exclusion, noting that a few chosen players had delivered far less in the season.

Batting consistently at number three and four for Punjab Kings, the 30-year-old was a nightmare for opposition bowlers.

Known primarily as a spin-hitter, he turned heads with his domination against pacers — scoring 397 runs at a blistering 188.15 strike rate.

His revamped approach to short-pitched bowling was on full display when he dispatched Kagiso Rabada deep into the stands at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Even Ravichandran Ashwin termed the Asia Cup snub “very, very sad.”

A potential Test return

Despite the setback, the door may not be shut on Iyer. Reports suggest the BCCI could be considering him for India’s red-ball squad against the West Indies later this year.

Having last featured in a Test in February 2024, he could be in line for a comeback in October, particularly with the number three and number six spots still unsettled. Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair, who featured in England, failed to make the positions their own.

On home soil, where spin dominates, Iyer’s proficiency against slow bowlers could prove invaluable. His recent Ranji Trophy numbers — 480 runs at an average of 68.57 for Mumbai — further strengthen his case. He is also set to represent West Zone in the Duleep Trophy, where strong performances may tilt the scales in his favor.

However, competition remains stiff. Sarfaraz Khan, his Mumbai and West Zone teammate, will also be in the reckoning for a middle-order spot. The upcoming weeks could therefore be decisive in shaping Iyer’s comeback journey.

Published at : 20 Aug 2025 09:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shreyas Iyer Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025
Preferred Sources
Read more
Opinion
