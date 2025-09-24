Virat Kohli's Supremacy Challenged: Abhishek Sharma Inches Closer

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli's Supremacy Challenged: Abhishek Sharma Inches Closer

Virat Kohli, who retired from T20 Internationals last year, still stands as India’s second-highest run-getter in the format.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 03:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma is rewriting records at a rapid pace. Within just a year of his international debut, he has matched strides with batting legend Virat Kohli.

On September 24, the International Cricket Council (ICC) released its latest T20 rankings, where Abhishek, already ranked No. 1, achieved a new milestone - his rating points have now gone past 900-rating points mark in the ICC T20I rankings

Abhishek’s Rapid Rise

Surpassing his records will not be an easy task. With 907 rating points, the left-hander now sits in elite company, behind only Virat’s 909 and skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s all-time best of 912.

Just a couple of strong knocks in the Asia Cup 2025 could see Abhishek leapfrog both.

Highest T20I Rating Points (Batters)

919 - Dawid Malan
912 - Suryakumar 
909 - Virat Kohli 
907 - Abhishek Sharma
904 - Aaron Finch 
900 - Babar Azam 
894 - David Warner 
886 - Kevin Pietersen 
885 - Travis Head

Making His Mark in Asia Cup

At just 25, Abhishek has been India’s standout performer in the Asia Cup 2025.

His blistering starts have set the tone, none bigger than his iconic 74 against Pakistan. In four matches, he has piled up 173 runs at a strike rate of 208, cementing his status as India’s next big batting superstar. He will be in action again tonight against Bangladesh.

IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Preview

India take on Bangladesh in a crucial Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup 2025, with a spot in the final on the line. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India have looked dominant so far, powered by the explosive form of opener Abhishek Sharma and a disciplined bowling attack.

Bangladesh, however, cannot be underestimated, with their spinners often troubling India in past encounters. Both teams will view this game as a virtual semifinal, where momentum and nerves will play a big role. The winner edges closer to the coveted Asia Cup trophy.

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 03:13 PM (IST)
Virat Kohli Abhishek Sharma Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025
