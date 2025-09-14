Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Asia Cup 2025: Updated Points Table After IND vs PAK Match

India decimated Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2025 Group A encounter. Captain Suryakumar Yadav sealed off the win with a six, and Kuldeep Yadav was awarded Man of the Match.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 12:15 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India vs Pakistan marked the biggest encounter of the Group Stage in Asia Cup 2025. 

The Men in Blue absolutely dominated their arch rivals, with both the bat and ball, holding them off to a low score, and then chasing it comfortably without losing too many wickets. 

Suryakymar Yadav, the captain of the Indian team, got the most runs among the Indian batsmen, scoring 47 off 37 deliveries, which included the winning six of the match. 

IND vs PAK: Asia Cup Updated Points Table (Group A)

India - Matches: 2 | Won: 2 | Lost: 0 | Tied: 0 | NR: - | Points: 4 | NRR: +4.793

Pakistan - Matches: 2 | Won: 1 | Lost: 1 | Tied: 0 | NR: - | Points: 2 | NRR: +1.649 

Oman - Matches: 1 | Won: 0 | Lost: 1 | Tied: 0 | NR: - | Points: 0 | NRR: -4.650  

UAE - Matches: 1 | Won: 0 | Lost: 1 | Tied: 0 | NR: - | Points: 0 | NRR: -10.483

Kuldeep Yadav Man of the Match vs Pakistan

Kuldeep Yadav was crowned Man of the Match for the second consecutive time in this year's Asia Cup. He recorded figures of 3-18 in four overs.

He and Axar Patel were instrumental in keeping a tight grip on the match in the first innings, never letting the Pakistani batsmen get an upper hand.

Once they were done, it was time for the India batsmen to shine. Abhishek Sharma, as usual, provided an explosive start chasing 128. Shubman Gill looked to be in good touch as well, but got out pretty quickly. 

Nevertheless, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma ensured that the defending champions never got under pressure. Their partnership put India in a really good position, and while Tilak Varma would eventually get out, the skipper got the team through to the finish line.

India will face Oman next this Friday on September 19, 2025, at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Pakistan, on the other hand, will take on UAE two days earlier, September 17, at today's venue, which was the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Also check: IND vs PAK: Suryakumar Yadav Dedicates India’s Victory To Armed Forces

Published at : 14 Sep 2025 11:45 PM (IST)
Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Points Table Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan Asia Cup Table Asia Cup Updated Table
