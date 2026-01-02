×

Share Markets Remain Volatile, Sensex Nearly 100 Points Up, Nifty Marginally Higher

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 09:19 AM (IST)

The Indian stock markets looked set to end the first trading week of 2026 on a robust note on Friday morning. The BSE Sensex opened the session near 85,300, rallying almost 100 points, while the NSE Nifty50 started trading above 26,150, rising only 14 points, as of 9:15 AM.

In the pre-open session, the Sensex climbed more than 150 points and crossed 85,350, and the Nifty stood marginally higher, around 9:03 AM.

How Did Markets Start 2026?

Notably, the equity markets began the calendar year 2026 on a cautious and largely range-bound note, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ending almost flat amid thin holiday volumes, sustained foreign fund outflows and sharp stock-specific selling.

Initial optimism faded as heavy selling pressure in ITC shares and a weaker rupee weighed on overall sentiment, traders said. Selective buying in pockets offered limited support, preventing deeper losses.

The Sensex slipped 32 points or 0.04 per cent to close at 85,188.60 on Thursday, snapping an early uptick due to late-session selling. The Nifty managed to eke out marginal gains, rising 16.95 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at 26,146.55. According to analysts, this marked the smallest daily trading range for the index since September 17, 2025, highlighting market indecision and muted participation from both buyers and sellers.

Shares of cigarette and tobacco product makers fell sharply after the government notified February 1 as the date from which additional excise duty on tobacco products and a health cess on pan masala will come into force. Godfrey Phillips India plunged 17.09 per cent.

Indian equity markets entered 2026 in a consolidation mode, with indices hovering near record highs amid selective buying and profit-booking. “The Nifty-50 closed marginally higher at 26,146, managing to hold above the key 26,100 level despite muted global cues and holiday-thinned volumes,” said Aakash Shah, Research Analyst at Choice Broking.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 09:19 AM (IST)
Embed widget