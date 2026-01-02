Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAustralian Test Legend To Retire After 5th Ashes Test At SCG

Australian Test Legend To Retire After 5th Ashes Test At SCG

The SCG crowd is expected to provide a thunderous standing ovation for a player who truly mastered the art of the "second chance."

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 08:47 AM (IST)

Veteran Australian opener Usman Khawaja has officially announced that the upcoming fifth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will be the final appearance of his illustrious international career.

The 39-year-old left-hander, who has been a cornerstone of the Australian batting lineup for over a decade, chose his home ground in Sydney to bid farewell to the Baggy Green, bringing an end to one of the most resilient stories in the sport’s history.

A Career Defined by Resilience

Khawaja’s journey has been anything but linear. After making his debut in the 2011 Ashes as the first Muslim cricketer to represent Australia, he faced several periods in the wilderness.

However, his "second coming" in 2022 remains one of the greatest late-career surges in modern cricket.

Recalled for the Sydney Test against England four years ago, he struck twin centuries, a feat that cemented his place and led to a prolific run where he was named the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year in 2023.

Since his comeback, Khawaja has been instrumental in Australia’s major triumphs, including their World Test Championship victory and the successful defense of the Ashes on English soil. His ability to blunt the new ball and bat for long durations made him the perfect foil for the more aggressive stroke-makers in the Australian top order.

The Final Walk at SCG

Choosing the SCG for his retirement is deeply symbolic. Not only is it his home turf, but it is also the venue where he made his debut and where he kickstarted his career-defining resurgence.

Khawaja noted that he wanted to go out on his own terms while still playing at a high level, ensuring he leaves the team in a strong position during the pinnacle of Australian cricket - The Ashes.

Succession Planning for Australia

Usman Khawaja’s departure leaves a significant void at the top of the order. With David Warner having retired previously, Australia now faces the challenge of blooding a completely new opening pair. Names like Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, and Matt Renshaw are expected to be the frontrunners to fill the vacancy.

As the cricketing fraternity prepares to celebrate Khawaja's final Test, he will be remembered not just for his 5,000+ Test runs and elegant cover drives, but for his courage in speaking out on social issues and his unwavering perseverance.

The SCG crowd is expected to provide a thunderous standing ovation for a player who truly mastered the art of the "second chance."

Related Video

Breaking: Row Over SRK Buying Bangladeshi Player Amid Hindu Rights Anger

Published at : 02 Jan 2026 08:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Australia Vs England Usman Khwaja ENG Vs AUS Ashes 2026 Usman Khwaja Retirement 5th Ashes Test SCG
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Several Killed As Protests Against Khamenei Over Economy Turns Violent In Iran: Reports
Several Killed As Protests Against Khamenei Over Economy Turns Violent In Iran: Reports
World
Attacked With Sharp Weapon, Set Ablaze With Petrol: Wife Of Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh
Attacked With Sharp Weapon, Set Ablaze With Petrol: Wife Of Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh
World
Around 40 Dead After Fire Breaks Out At Swiss Ski Resort, Dozens Seriously Injured
Around 40 Dead After Fire Breaks Out At Swiss Ski Resort, Dozens Seriously Injured
Cities
‘She Was Waiting For An Auto’: Sister Recounts Night Before Faridabad Gang Rape
‘She Was Waiting For An Auto’: Sister Recounts Night Before Faridabad Gang Rape
Advertisement

Videos

Astrology Forecast 2026: Astrology Forecast Flags Health, Power Challenges for Trump in 2026s
Breaking News: Indore Water Contamination Tragedy, Seven Dead, Minister’s Remarks Spark Outrage
Breaking: Row Over SRK Buying Bangladeshi Player Amid Hindu Rights Anger
New Year 2026: India Welcomes New Year 2026 with Celebrations, Sunrise Rituals and Devotion
Bengal Assembly: Amit Shah Gives BJP Leaders Winning Mantra for Bengal 2026 Elections
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget