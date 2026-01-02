Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDense Fog Chokes Delhi-NCR, Flights Disrupted; Orange Alert Issued As AQI Slips To 386

Dense Fog Chokes Delhi-NCR, Flights Disrupted; Orange Alert Issued As AQI Slips To 386

Delhi-NCR began 2026 under dense fog and smog, with low visibility, colder temperatures, flight disruptions and air quality slipping into the very poor category.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 09:13 AM (IST)

Delhi-NCR began the second day of 2026 under a thick blanket of fog and smog, with sharply reduced visibility and plunging temperatures affecting daily life across the region on Friday morning. After light showers on New Year’s Day, residents woke up to hazy conditions, patchy cloud cover and a persistent chill, signaling a bleak start to January.

Dense Fog Disrupts Morning Commute

Several pockets of Delhi-NCR experienced medium to dense fog during the early hours, severely hampering visibility on roads. Authorities urged commuters to exercise caution as the fog combined with pollution to create hazardous driving conditions. Visuals from across the capital showed stark contrasts—while areas like Dhaula Kuan reported relatively clearer skies with limited fog, locations such as New Delhi Railway Station remained engulfed in a thick layer of smog.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that temperatures are expected to dip further on January 2. On Thursday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.6°C and a maximum of 17.3°C, reported Business Today. Forecasts indicate that Friday’s minimum could drop to around 8°C, while the maximum is likely to hover near 16°C. IMD projections suggest that the minimum temperature will remain in the 8–10°C range over the coming days, with maximum temperatures staying close to 16°C.

Flights Affected As Airlines Issue Advisories

Air travel faced disruptions as dense fog continued to affect visibility across Delhi and northern India. Air India issued a travel advisory on Thursday, warning passengers that weather conditions could lead to delays and cancellations, with cascading effects across its network.

On Friday, the situation intensified. IndiGo confirmed that flight operations were being impacted and announced in a post on X that “early-morning fog is expected to affect visibility across #Delhi. A few flights scheduled for tomorrow have been cancelled in advance to help reduce waiting time at the airport.” The airline reiterated that some services were cancelled proactively to minimise inconvenience for passengers.

IndiGo further stated that affected travellers could rebook or claim refunds online, adding that ground staff would be available at all touchpoints to assist passengers. “We understand this may affect your plans and appreciate your understanding,” the airline said.

Air Quality Slips Into ‘Very Poor’ Zone

Alongside fog-related disruptions, air quality in the national capital worsened significantly. On Friday, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 386, placing it firmly in the “very poor” category, according to data from pollution monitoring agencies. The combination of stagnant winter air, fog and emissions has intensified pollution levels, raising renewed concerns about public health as winter peaks.

Experts have repeatedly warned that such conditions are typical during the colder months, when low wind speeds and temperature inversions trap pollutants close to the ground. With more cold days expected ahead, residents may continue to face challenging air quality and weather conditions in the days to come.

Related Video

Astrology Forecast 2026: Astrology Forecast Flags Health, Power Challenges for Trump in 2026s

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 09:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pollution DELHI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Several Killed As Protests Against Khamenei Over Economy Turns Violent In Iran: Reports
Several Killed As Protests Against Khamenei Over Economy Turns Violent In Iran: Reports
Cities
Sewer Bacteria Found In Drinking Water As Death Toll Rises In Indore Diarrhoea Outbreak
Sewer Bacteria Found In Drinking Water As Death Toll Rises In Indore Diarrhoea Outbreak
World
Attacked With Sharp Weapon, Set Ablaze With Petrol: Wife Of Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh
Attacked With Sharp Weapon, Set Ablaze With Petrol: Wife Of Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh
World
Around 40 Dead After Fire Breaks Out At Swiss Ski Resort, Dozens Seriously Injured
Around 40 Dead After Fire Breaks Out At Swiss Ski Resort, Dozens Seriously Injured
Advertisement

Videos

Astrology Forecast 2026: Astrology Forecast Flags Health, Power Challenges for Trump in 2026s
Breaking News: Indore Water Contamination Tragedy, Seven Dead, Minister’s Remarks Spark Outrage
Breaking: Row Over SRK Buying Bangladeshi Player Amid Hindu Rights Anger
New Year 2026: India Welcomes New Year 2026 with Celebrations, Sunrise Rituals and Devotion
Bengal Assembly: Amit Shah Gives BJP Leaders Winning Mantra for Bengal 2026 Elections
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget