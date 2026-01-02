Dense Fog Chokes Delhi-NCR, Flights Disrupted; Orange Alert Issued As AQI Slips To 386

Delhi-NCR began the second day of 2026 under a thick blanket of fog and smog, with sharply reduced visibility and plunging temperatures affecting daily life across the region on Friday morning. After light showers on New Year’s Day, residents woke up to hazy conditions, patchy cloud cover and a persistent chill, signaling a bleak start to January.

Dense Fog Disrupts Morning Commute

Several pockets of Delhi-NCR experienced medium to dense fog during the early hours, severely hampering visibility on roads. Authorities urged commuters to exercise caution as the fog combined with pollution to create hazardous driving conditions. Visuals from across the capital showed stark contrasts—while areas like Dhaula Kuan reported relatively clearer skies with limited fog, locations such as New Delhi Railway Station remained engulfed in a thick layer of smog.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that temperatures are expected to dip further on January 2. On Thursday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.6°C and a maximum of 17.3°C, reported Business Today. Forecasts indicate that Friday’s minimum could drop to around 8°C, while the maximum is likely to hover near 16°C. IMD projections suggest that the minimum temperature will remain in the 8–10°C range over the coming days, with maximum temperatures staying close to 16°C.

VIDEO | Delhi: The national capital wakes up to relatively clear weather, with a cloudy sky and minimal fog - visuals from the Dhaula Kuan area.#Delhi #Weather



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/OgMUvKfAhR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 2, 2026

Flights Affected As Airlines Issue Advisories

Air travel faced disruptions as dense fog continued to affect visibility across Delhi and northern India. Air India issued a travel advisory on Thursday, warning passengers that weather conditions could lead to delays and cancellations, with cascading effects across its network.

On Friday, the situation intensified. IndiGo confirmed that flight operations were being impacted and announced in a post on X that “early-morning fog is expected to affect visibility across #Delhi. A few flights scheduled for tomorrow have been cancelled in advance to help reduce waiting time at the airport.” The airline reiterated that some services were cancelled proactively to minimise inconvenience for passengers.

IndiGo further stated that affected travellers could rebook or claim refunds online, adding that ground staff would be available at all touchpoints to assist passengers. “We understand this may affect your plans and appreciate your understanding,” the airline said.

Air Quality Slips Into ‘Very Poor’ Zone

Alongside fog-related disruptions, air quality in the national capital worsened significantly. On Friday, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 386, placing it firmly in the “very poor” category, according to data from pollution monitoring agencies. The combination of stagnant winter air, fog and emissions has intensified pollution levels, raising renewed concerns about public health as winter peaks.

Experts have repeatedly warned that such conditions are typical during the colder months, when low wind speeds and temperature inversions trap pollutants close to the ground. With more cold days expected ahead, residents may continue to face challenging air quality and weather conditions in the days to come.