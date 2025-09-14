IND vs PAK: Suryakumar Yadav Dedicates India’s Victory To Armed Forces

India captain Suryakumar Yadav expressed immense satisfaction after leading his team to a memorable win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 clash in Dubai.

On a solemn note, he paid tribute to the victims and families affected by the Pahalgam terror attack and expressed solidarity with the Indian armed forces, dedicating the win to their bravery and hoping the team’s performance continues to bring them pride.

"Just wanted to say something. Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the victims of the families of Pahalgam terror attack.

"We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile," the Indian captain remarked.

Reflecting on the victory, Suryakumar described it as a “perfect return gift” for the country.

The Indian captain led the team brilliantly as they dominated Pakistan. Suryakumar top-scored with a composed unbeaten 47 off 37 deliveries, steering India to chase down the target of 128 in just 15.5 overs with seven wickets in hand.

The Indian skipper emphasized the importance of staying focused and consistent, noting that for the team, every match is prepared with the same seriousness, regardless of the opponent.

Highlighting the role of spinners, he said their control in the middle overs often sets the tone for the game.

Kuldeep Yadav credits his success to sticking to game plan

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav, named Player of the Match, credited his success to sticking to the game plan.

The spinner emphasized the importance of executing each delivery with a wicket-taking mindset and adapting to the batter at the crease. Despite his performance, Kuldeep acknowledged the need to keep refining his bowling and balancing variations for maximum impact.