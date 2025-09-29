Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup 2025 Trophy Controversy: Will India Get The Cup? What ICC Rules Say

Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Controversy: Will India Get The Cup? What ICC Rules Say

India won the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan but refused the trophy from PCB and ACC President, Mohsin Naqvi. Read on to find out if ICC rules warrant an action against this move.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 05:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India clinched its ninth Asia Cup title after a nail-biting final against arch-rivals Pakistan. The match swung both ways, with Pakistan looking likely to pull off a win at crucial moments, but in the end, the Indian side held its nerve and emerged victorious.

However, the celebrations were overshadowed by an unusual controversy during the post-match presentation ceremony. The Indian players declined to accept the trophy from Pakistan’s Interior Minister and current ACC President, Mohsin Naqvi. As a result, the team was never officially handed the trophy.

Instead, the Indian squad celebrated their triumph in their own way - posing with mock gestures as if they were holding the silverware. While fans cheered their resilience, many were left asking the same question: Does this mean India won’t receive the Asia Cup trophy at all?

What Do ICC Rules Say?

There is no specific rule in ICC regulations about refusing a trophy. However, the ICC Code of Conduct does emphasize upholding the spirit of cricket, which includes showing respect during official ceremonies. Technically, a captain refusing to accept the cup could be seen as a breach of that spirit, which may warrant a review.

At this stage, though, neither the ICC nor the ACC has announced any disciplinary measures. It remains to be seen whether Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav will be asked to justify his decision.

BCCI’s Strong Response

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made its position clear. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said, "India cannot accept the trophy from someone who is waging war against their country. We refused to accept the trophy from him (Mohsin Naqvi), but that doesn't give him permission to take it to his hotel room.

He added, "We will lodge a strong protest at the ICC meeting in November. If the PCB also complains to the ICC, then the ICC will make the final decision."

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 05:57 PM (IST)
