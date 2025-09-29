Speaking with Revsportz earlier today, September 29, 2025, captain of India's T20 team, Suryakumar Yadav, was asked about his bond with the national side's head coach, Gautam Gambhir.

Surya reveal that he has immense trust on Gambhir, and never doubts his instincts. Here's what he said:

"After every over, two overs, three overs, I look at the dugout, I look at him, he has something for me, because from outside, the game looks completely different. Sometimes, there are so many things running in my mind when I'm on the ground, who to bowl, what field placement to do, but whenever he is inside, as soon as he signals anything from outside, I just do it without thinking,"

Gambhir trusted Dube with the responsibility: Suryakumar Yadav

The Indian skipper also spoke about how Gautam Gambhir trusted Shivam Dube in the absence of Hardik Pandya in the Asia Cup final against Pakistan.

"That level of trust, we have on each other, and this game (the Asia Cup final) also, we unfortunately missed Hardik. He tried his best to play this game, and we wanted an extra batter also,"

Surya added, "He (Gautam Gambhir) said Shivam Dube will take the responsibility, I am damn sure. I was like, you feel it? He was like yes I feel it, I said okay, let's do it, let's not have further discussion on it, let him bowl the new ball, let him take that responsibility, and that's what he did on the field".

Hardik Pandya picked up an injury during the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super 4 match, and as a result, could not play in the final. Shivam Dube opened the bowling for the Men in Blue in his absence, and performed quite decently.

With the bat, his innings of 33 off 22 was crucial in securing the chase, alongside Tilak Varma's heroics, and was awarded the Game Changer of the Match during the presentation ceremony.