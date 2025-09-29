Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricket‘I Just Do It Without Thinking’: Suryakumar Yadav On His Bond With India Coach Gautam Gambhir

‘I Just Do It Without Thinking’: Suryakumar Yadav On His Bond With India Coach Gautam Gambhir

Suryakumar Yadav, captain of the Indian team, has revealed that he has immense trust on head coach Gautam Gambhir. The duo won the ACC Asia Cup 2025 undefeated.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 05:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Speaking with Revsportz earlier today, September 29, 2025, captain of India's T20 team, Suryakumar Yadav, was asked about his bond with the national side's head coach, Gautam Gambhir.

Surya reveal that he has immense trust on Gambhir, and never doubts his instincts. Here's what he said:

"After every over, two overs, three overs, I look at the dugout, I look at him, he has something for me, because from outside, the game looks completely different. Sometimes, there are so many things running in my mind when I'm on the ground, who to bowl, what field placement to do, but whenever he is inside, as soon as he signals anything from outside, I just do it without thinking,"

Gambhir trusted Dube with the responsibility: Suryakumar Yadav

The Indian skipper also spoke about how Gautam Gambhir trusted Shivam Dube in the absence of Hardik Pandya in the Asia Cup final against Pakistan.

"That level of trust, we have on each other, and this game (the Asia Cup final) also, we unfortunately missed Hardik. He tried his best to play this game, and we wanted an extra batter also,"

Surya added, "He (Gautam Gambhir) said Shivam Dube will take the responsibility, I am damn sure. I was like, you feel it? He was like yes I feel it, I said okay, let's do it, let's not have further discussion on it, let him bowl the new ball, let him take that responsibility, and that's what he did on the field".

Hardik Pandya picked up an injury during the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super 4 match, and as a result, could not play in the final. Shivam Dube opened the bowling for the Men in Blue in his absence, and performed quite decently.

With the bat, his innings of 33 off 22 was crucial in securing the chase, alongside Tilak Varma's heroics, and was awarded the Game Changer of the Match during the presentation ceremony.

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 05:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir Suryakumar Yadav Asia Cup India IND Vs PAK India Asia Cup Asia Cup Final Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
PoK On The Boil: Civil Unrest Erupts As Locals Take To Streets Against Pakistan Govt, Clash With Forces
PoK On The Boil: Civil War-Like Protests Erupt As Locals Take To Streets Against Pak Govt, Clash With Forces
India
ABP Exclusive: 'Wanted To Retaliate Against Pakistan After 26/11 Mumbai Attack' Says Chidambaram
ABP Exclusive: 'Wanted To Retaliate Against Pakistan After 26/11 Mumbai Attack' Says Chidambaram
Cities
Karur Stampede: Police Blame Vijay’s ‘Display Of Power, Unplanned Roadshow’; Report Says TVK Sought Power Cut
Karur Stampede: Police Blame Vijay’s ‘Display Of Political Power’; Report Says TVK Sought Power Cut
Cricket
'Destined To Happen': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks After India's Asia Cup Win
'Destined To Happen': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks After India's Asia Cup Win
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: India Clinches 9th Asia Cup Title, Rejects Trophy from Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Durga Pandal In Bengal Portrays Anti-India Leaders Including Trump As Demons
Breaking: Maharashtra Tussle Over Language, London Stabbings, Pune River Tragedy And Crime Spike Now
Mahadangal: “I Love Mohammad” Poster Row Sparks Violence in Bareilly; Political War Erupts | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Protests Erupt In Peru While Crime And Safety Incidents Reported Across India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Why Congress's Patna CWC Is More Symbolism Than Strategy
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget