Asia Cup 2025: Team India's Full Fixture List Revealed
The tournament format features a Group Stage, followed by a Super Four round, and culminates in the Final on September 28 in Dubai.
The 17th edition of the Asia Cup is set to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28, 2025. The tournament, played in T20 format, will feature eight teams — alongside India and Pakistan, the lineup includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong.
Team India has been placed in Group A, alongside Pakistan, UAE, and Oman. Their opening match is against the United Arab Emirates on September 10 in Dubai.
The high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash is scheduled for September 14, also in Dubai. Given the intensity of this rivalry, that encounter is expected to be one of the defining moments of the tournament.
Should both teams advance to the Super Four stage, a second potential encounter could arrive on September 21, depending on group standings. If India and Pakistan stay dominant, they could face off a third time in the final, set for September 28, again in Dubai.
All of India’s group matches will take place in Dubai and Abu Dhabi:
September 10: India vs UAE (Dubai)
September 14: India vs Pakistan (Dubai)
September 19: India vs Oman (Abu Dhabi)
After months of diplomatic uncertainty, the Asia Cup schedule was officially released, with Dubai hosting 11 matches and Abu Dhabi hosting 8. The final showdown of the tournament is also set for Dubai. This neutral‑venue setup ensures smooth proceedings amid political sensitivities, especially concerning India‑Pakistan fixtures.
Asia Cup 2025 Schedule
9 Sep (Tue): Afghanistan vs Hong Kong — Abu Dhabi
10 Sep (Wed): India vs UAE — Dubai
11 Sep (Thu): Bangladesh vs Hong Kong — Abu Dhabi
12 Sep (Fri): Pakistan vs Oman — Dubai
13 Sep (Sat): Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka — Abu Dhabi
14 Sep (Sun): India vs Pakistan — Dubai
15 Sep (Mon): UAE vs Oman — Abu Dhabi; Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong — Dubai
16 Sep (Tue): Bangladesh vs Afghanistan — Abu Dhabi
17 Sep (Wed): Pakistan vs UAE — Dubai
18 Sep (Thu): Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan — Abu Dhabi
19 Sep (Fri): India vs Oman — Abu Dhabi
Super Four Round
20 Sep (Sat): B1 vs B2 — Dubai
21 Sep (Sun): A1 vs A2 — Dubai
22 Sep (Mon): Rest Day
23 Sep (Tue): A2 vs B1 — Abu Dhabi
24 Sep (Wed): A1 vs B2 — Dubai
25 Sep (Thu): A2 vs B2 — Dubai
26 Sep (Fri): A1 vs B1 — Dubai
Final
28 Sep (Sun): Final — Dubai