Asia Cup 2025: Team India's Full Fixture List Revealed

HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup 2025: Team India's Full Fixture List Revealed

The tournament format features a Group Stage, followed by a Super Four round, and culminates in the Final on September 28 in Dubai.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 06:26 PM (IST)

The 17th edition of the Asia Cup is set to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28, 2025. The tournament, played in T20 format, will feature eight teams — alongside India and Pakistan, the lineup includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong.

Team India has been placed in Group A, alongside Pakistan, UAE, and Oman. Their opening match is against the United Arab Emirates on September 10 in Dubai.

The high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash is scheduled for September 14, also in Dubai. Given the intensity of this rivalry, that encounter is expected to be one of the defining moments of the tournament.

Should both teams advance to the Super Four stage, a second potential encounter could arrive on September 21, depending on group standings. If India and Pakistan stay dominant, they could face off a third time in the final, set for September 28, again in Dubai.

All of India’s group matches will take place in Dubai and Abu Dhabi:

September 10: India vs UAE (Dubai)

September 14: India vs Pakistan (Dubai)

September 19: India vs Oman (Abu Dhabi)

After months of diplomatic uncertainty, the Asia Cup schedule was officially released, with Dubai hosting 11 matches and Abu Dhabi hosting 8. The final showdown of the tournament is also set for Dubai. This neutral‑venue setup ensures smooth proceedings amid political sensitivities, especially concerning India‑Pakistan fixtures.

Asia Cup 2025 Schedule

9 Sep (Tue): Afghanistan vs Hong Kong — Abu Dhabi

10 Sep (Wed): India vs UAE — Dubai

11 Sep (Thu): Bangladesh vs Hong Kong — Abu Dhabi

12 Sep (Fri): Pakistan vs Oman — Dubai

13 Sep (Sat): Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka — Abu Dhabi

14 Sep (Sun): India vs Pakistan — Dubai

15 Sep (Mon): UAE vs Oman — Abu Dhabi; Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong — Dubai

16 Sep (Tue): Bangladesh vs Afghanistan — Abu Dhabi

17 Sep (Wed): Pakistan vs UAE — Dubai

18 Sep (Thu): Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan — Abu Dhabi

19 Sep (Fri): India vs Oman — Abu Dhabi

Super Four Round

20 Sep (Sat): B1 vs B2 — Dubai

21 Sep (Sun): A1 vs A2 — Dubai

22 Sep (Mon): Rest Day

23 Sep (Tue): A2 vs B1 — Abu Dhabi

24 Sep (Wed): A1 vs B2 — Dubai

25 Sep (Thu): A2 vs B2 — Dubai

26 Sep (Fri): A1 vs B1 — Dubai

Final

28 Sep (Sun): Final — Dubai

Published at : 03 Aug 2025 06:26 PM (IST)
'Not Officially Issued': ECI Asks Tejashwi Yadav To Give EPIC Card For Probe As Row Erupts Over '2 Voter IDs'
FIR, No-Flight List: SpiceJet On Action Against Army Officer Over 'Murderous Assault' Of Staff At Srinagar Airport
Yamuna Level Rises In Delhi After Heavy Rain, Likely To Cross Danger Mark Within 24-48 Hours
'Spine Fracture, Jaw Injuries': Army Officer Assaults SpiceJet Staffers Over Extra Baggage Weight — VIDEO
