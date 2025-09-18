Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Asia Cup 2025 Super-4 Schedule: Qualified Teams, When Is IND vs PAK Match

The top two teams from Asia Cup's Group A and Group B will qualify for the Super 4 stage. India and Pakistan have qualified from Group A. Three Group B teams are still in contention.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 12:41 PM (IST)

After the Group stage, the ACC Asia Cup 2025 will enter its Super 4s stage. This round will decide the two teams that will face each other for the trophy in the final on September 28, 2025.

Two of the biggest teams in the tournament, one of which is the defending champion, have qualified for Super 4s, whereas three others are still in contention. Their fate will be decided later today.

However, it is worth noting that the days on which the Super 4 matches will be played have already been revealed. Therefore, those interested can brief themselves with the schedule.

How Many Teams Will Qualify For Asia Cup Super 4

The top two teams from Asia Cup's Group A and Group B will qualify for the Super 4 stage. India and Pakistan, as mentioned, have already qualified from Group A.

In Group B, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh are competing for the top two spots. Sri Lanka, currently at the top, has 4 points and a decent NRR. Bangladesh, currently at the second spot, also have 4 points, but a negative NRR.

Afghanistan, at the third spot right now, have 2 points, but a much better NRR than both of these teams. They face SL later tonight, and the result of that match will determine which two teams will qualify for Asia Cup Super 4 from Group B.

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Schedule

Asia Cup Super 4 Match 1 - September 20, 2025

Asia Cup Super 4 Match 2 - September 21, 2025

Asia Cup Super 4 Match 3 - September 23, 2025

Asia Cup Super 4 Match 4 - September 24, 2025

Asia Cup Super 4 Match 5 - September 25, 2025

Asia Cup Super 4 Match 6 - September 26, 2025

Asia Cup Super 4: When is India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan is the second match in the Asia Cup Super 4 stage, and so it will be played on September 21, 2025, which is this Sunday. 

This match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The two teams faced each other at this venue in the Asia Cup 2025 Group Stage as well, on September 14, 2025, in which the Men in Blue dominated.

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 12:41 PM (IST)
India Vs Pak Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Super 4 IND Vs PAK Live Score Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Ind Pak Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan Asia Cup Teams Asia Cup Schedule Asia Cup Group B Asia Cup Group A Asia Cup Super 4 Schedule Asia Cup Super 4 Qualified Teams
