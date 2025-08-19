Shreyas Iyer vs Shubman Gill In T20Is: Who Stands Out?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially revealed India’s squad for the 2025 Asia Cup. Although there was speculation around Shreyas Iyer’s possible inclusion, chief selector Ajit Agarkar clarified that there is currently no spot for him in the team.

Shubman Gill, the Test captain, has been picked for Asia Cup tournament as vice-captain.

Let's take a closer look at the T20I records of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, two prominent names in India’s batting lineup.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill, who has recently taken over as India’s Test captain, has now been named as vice-captain in T20Is. He was in remarkable form during the England tour where he piled up crucial runs.

Gill's consistent performances have earned him a spot in the squad for Asia Cup 2025, and he is being seen as a reliable option to shoulder responsibility in the top or middle order.

So far, Shubman Gill has featured in 21 T20 Internationals, scoring 578 runs at an average of 30.42 and a strike rate of 139.27. His tally includes one century and three fifties, highlighting his ability to both anchor and accelerate when required.

Shreyas Iyer

On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer brings greater experience to the shortest format. He has represented India in 51 T20Is, scoring 1,104 runs at an average of 30.66 and a strike rate of 136.12. Iyer has notched up eight half-centuries, often proving his value as a stabilizer in the middle order.

Many believed that selectors might lean towards an experienced campaigner like Iyer for the middle order but chief selector Ajit Agarkar clarified that though he has done nothing wrong, there is currently no slot for him.

In the middle order, Shivam Dube continues to hold his position as he and Rinku Singh continue to receive the backing of selectors.

Shreyas Iyer was instrumental in India’s Champions Trophy 2025 triumph in the UAE (venue where Asia Cup will take place) further strengthening his credentials for matches in those conditions.

India squad for Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.