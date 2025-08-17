Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketSalman Ali Agha vs Babar Azam: Captaincy Records - Was PCB's Call Correct?

Salman Ali Agha vs Babar Azam: Captaincy Records - Was PCB's Call Correct?

Let’s take a closer look at the T20 captaincy records of Salman Ali Agha and Babar Azam.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 03:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the squad for the Asia Cup 2025, and the biggest surprise is Salman Ali Agha being named captain.

Meanwhile, senior players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been left out, a move that has shocked fans and experts alike. To understand whether this bold decision is justified, let’s take a closer look at the T20 captaincy records of Salman Ali Agha and Babar Azam.

Salman Ali Agha’s captaincy record

Salman Ali Agha has recently been given charge of Pakistan in T20 internationals. Between 2024 and 2025, he has led the side in 18 matches, winning 9 and losing 9, which gives him a win percentage of 50%.

With the bat, Salman Ali Agha has featured in 20 T20Is for Pakistan so far, scoring 380 runs at an average of 27.14 and a strike rate of 115.85. He has registered 3 half-centuries during this period.

Babar Azam’s captaincy record

Babar Azam, on the other hand, has a far more experienced captaincy career. From 2019 to 2024, he captained Pakistan cricket team in 85 T20Is, where the team won 48 matches and lost 29. His win percentage stands at an impressive 56.47.

Individually, Babar has been exceptional with the bat. In 128 T20Is, he has scored 4223 runs at an average of 39.83 and a strike rate of 129.22. His tally includes 3 centuries and 36 half-centuries, making him the second-highest run-scorer in T20I history.

Who stands out as captain?

When comparing the two, Babar Azam clearly has more experience and better numbers as a captain. However, the PCB has decided to invest in Salman Ali Agha as a long-term option, signaling a shift towards building a younger side. The Asia Cup 2025 will be the real test of whether this gamble pays off.

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 03:49 PM (IST)
Pakistan Cricket PCB Babar Azam Pakistan IND Vs PAK IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Salman Ali Agha Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan
Preferred Sources
