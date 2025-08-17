Yograj Singh's Golden Advice: How Rohit Sharma Can Dominate Till 2035

Former India cricketer Yograj Singh feels Rohit Sharma still has plenty of cricket left in him, insisting the opener has the ability to play until the age of 45.

According to Singh, the Indian side will continue to rely on Rohit’s experience for at least the next five years.

Rohit, who retired from T20Is after guiding India to the T20 World Cup title in 2024 and later from Test cricket ahead of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in May 2025, remains India’s ODI captain.

The 38-year-old last represented the country during the Champions Trophy 2025. While reports suggest Rohit and Virat Kohli may consider retiring from ODIs after the upcoming series against Australia in October, both have shown interest in extending their careers till the 2027 World Cup.

'Run 10 kilometres daily'

Speaking to News18, Yograj Singh emphasized that Rohit’s longevity could be enhanced with better fitness, advising him to run 10 kilometres daily.

"You can say, ‘Rohit, aapki hume 5 saal aur zarurat hai yaar’ (Rohit, we need you for five more years, man), so please do more for your country, work on your fitness and everything. Put four men on him, make him run 10 kilometres every morning. He has the class to play till 45 years of age, if he wants,” he said.

Yograj lauded Rohit’s batting, saying that the veteran has the power to outplay the opposition single-handedly with his performance.

“The man about whom so many people speak rubbish, Rohit Sharma – I said that day that Rohit will be my man, the man, my man. The way he batted, his batting one side and the rest of the team’s batting on the other side. His innings on one side and the rest of the world on the other. That’s his class”, he added.

