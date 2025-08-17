Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketYograj Singh's Golden Advice: How Rohit Sharma Can Dominate Till 2035

Yograj Singh's Golden Advice: How Rohit Sharma Can Dominate Till 2035

While reports suggest Rohit and Virat Kohli may consider retiring from ODIs after series against Australia in October, both have shown interest in extending their careers till the 2027 World Cup.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 03:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Former India cricketer Yograj Singh feels Rohit Sharma still has plenty of cricket left in him, insisting the opener has the ability to play until the age of 45.
According to Singh, the Indian side will continue to rely on Rohit’s experience for at least the next five years.

Rohit, who retired from T20Is after guiding India to the T20 World Cup title in 2024 and later from Test cricket ahead of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in May 2025, remains India’s ODI captain.

The 38-year-old last represented the country during the Champions Trophy 2025. While reports suggest Rohit and Virat Kohli may consider retiring from ODIs after the upcoming series against Australia in October, both have shown interest in extending their careers till the 2027 World Cup.

'Run 10 kilometres daily'

Speaking to News18, Yograj Singh emphasized that Rohit’s longevity could be enhanced with better fitness, advising him to run 10 kilometres daily.

"You can say, ‘Rohit, aapki hume 5 saal aur zarurat hai yaar’ (Rohit, we need you for five more years, man), so please do more for your country, work on your fitness and everything. Put four men on him, make him run 10 kilometres every morning. He has the class to play till 45 years of age, if he wants,” he said.

Yograj lauded Rohit’s batting, saying that the veteran has the power to outplay the opposition single-handedly with his performance.

“The man about whom so many people speak rubbish, Rohit Sharma – I said that day that Rohit will be my man, the man, my man. The way he batted, his batting one side and the rest of the team’s batting on the other side. His innings on one side and the rest of the world on the other. That’s his class”, he added.

Also on ABP Live | Top 10 Run-Scorers In India vs Pakistan T20Is: Virat, Rohit, Babar And...

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 03:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Yograj Singh ROHIT SHARMA ODI World Cup
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
PM Modi Inaugurates Dwarka Expressway's Delhi Section And UER-II: All About The Rs 11,000 Crore Highway Projects
PM Modi Inaugurates Dwarka Expressway's Delhi Section And UER-II: All About The NH Projects
India
J-K: 7 Killed As Cloudburst, Landslide Hit Kathua, Rescue Ops Underway
J-K: 7 Killed As Cloudburst, Landslide Hit Kathua, Rescue Ops Underway
Celebrities
Firing Outside Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram Residence; Police Probe Underway
Gunmen Open Fire Outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s House In Gurugram, Police Investigating
World
Zelenskyy Urges Putin To 'Stop The Killing', Says Russia's Refusal To Agree To Ceasefire 'Complicates Situation'
Zelenskyy Urges Putin To 'Stop The Killing', Says Russia's Refusal To Agree To Ceasefire 'Complicates Situation'
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Modi’s Meet With Xi, Putin And Trump Will Determine India’s Geo-Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget