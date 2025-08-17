Top 10 Run-Scorers In India vs Pakistan T20Is: Virat, Rohit, Babar And...

The rivalry between India and Pakistan shines brightest in T20I cricket, and some batters have etched their names in history by scoring the most runs in this blockbuster matchup.

None of the batters featured in the top 10 run-scorers list of India vs Pakistan T20I clashes will be seen in action at the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.

1. Virat Kohli (India)

Leading the charts, Virat Kohli has amassed 492 runs in 11 matches at an average of 70.28, including five fifties and a top score of 82*.

2. Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan)

Next on the list, Rizwan has scored 228 runs in 5 innings, averaging 57.00 with a highest of 79*.

3. Shoaib Malik (Pakistan)

With a calm presence under pressure, Malik has accumulated 164 runs in 9 matches, with a best of 57*.

4. Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan)

Consistency at the top makes Hafeez a reliable performer—he’s tallied 156 runs from 8 matches, with a high score of 61.

5. Yuvraj Singh (India)

Yuvraj’s flair lit up this rivalry; he collected 155 runs in 8 innings, including a powerful 72.

6. Gautam Gambhir (India)

Despite fewer matches, Gambhir made them count, scoring 139 runs in 5 games, including a memorable 75.

7. Rohit Sharma (India)

Rohit Sharma has struggled against Pakistan, managing only 127 runs in 11 innings at an average of 14.11.

8. Babar Azam (Pakistan)

Babar Azam, once hailed as the rising star in Pakistan cricket, has scored 105 runs in 5 innings at an average of 26.25. He won't play Asia Cup 2025.

9. Umar Akmal (Pakistan)

Former Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Umar Akmal has scored 103 runs in 6 matches, with a highest score of 33.

10. Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan)

Rounding out the top ten, Misbah scored 96 runs in only 2 matches, averaging 48, and featuring a high of 53.

IND vs PAK in Asia Cup 2025

India and Pakistan will face off in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 14 in the UAE. India currently hold an 8-5 advantage over their arch-rivals in Asia Cup history.

Despite occasional calls for a boycott, the historic rivalry continues to capture attention. High fan anticipation and ongoing diplomatic strains are expected to drive record-breaking viewership.