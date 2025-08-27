Only Two Centuries In T20 Asia Cup History, Both Identical Scores

Asia Cup 2025 will be contested in the T20 format, beginning on September 9. A total of eight teams will take part, divided into two groups of four each.

With the T20 World Cup 2026 on the horizon, the Asian Cricket Council decided to host this edition in the shorter format.

Let’s look at the rare list of players who have managed to score centuries in the T20 version of the Asia Cup—featuring an Indian legend as well.

Two Centurions in Asia Cup T20 History

Asia Cup was played in T20 format for the first time in 2016, when Hong Kong’s Babar Hayat became the first to score a hundred, blasting 122 runs against Oman.

Later, in 2022, India’s Virat Kohli also registered a brilliant 122-run knock versus Afghanistan. Interestingly, both centuries were of the same score. While Kohli has since retired from T20Is, Hayat continues to represent Hong Kong.

India’s Opening Fixture in 2025

India will begin its Asia Cup 2025 campaign on September 10 against the UAE at the Dubai International Stadium.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side for the first time in the tournament, with Shubman Gill as vice-captain. Team India, who lifted the 2023 Asia Cup title under Rohit Sharma, will once again aim to defend their crown.

India's record in Asia Cup history

India holds the most successful record in Asia Cup history, having lifted the trophy seven times across both ODI and T20 formats. The team first won the title in 1984, the inaugural edition, and has since maintained dominance in the tournament.

India’s victories came in 1984, 1988, 1990–91, 1995, 2010, 2016, and 2018, showcasing their consistency across generations. In the T20 format, India claimed the 2016 edition, while also finishing as champions in the 2018 ODI edition.

Known for producing strong performances in high-pressure matches, India remains the most formidable team in Asia Cup history.

