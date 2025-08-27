Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul To Undergo Yo-Yo Test Soon - Date Revealed

After a short break, Team India is set to return to competitive action with the Asia Cup 2025 in September.

Ahead of the tournament, several key players will gather at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for mandatory fitness assessments. According to a report by RevSportz, ODI captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are scheduled to take the Yo-Yo test on August 30-31.

Rohit Sharma in Line for IND A Matches After Fitness Test

While there’s still no update on when Virat Kohli will undergo his fitness evaluation, Rohit, who last featured in the Champions Trophy, could make his return through the IND A vs AUS A series starting September 30 and running until October 5.

Following that, India will lock horns with Australia in a three-match ODI series beginning October 19.

Virat Kohli’s Timeline Still Unclear

Speculation around the ODI futures of both Rohit and Kohli has been high, but their expected participation in the upcoming fixtures suggests that both are preparing with an eye on the 2027 ODI World Cup. For now, though, India’s immediate focus remains on the Asia Cup.

Recently, T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav cleared his fitness test at the CoE after an extended rehab of nearly six weeks, while Hardik Pandya also underwent a recovery phase there earlier. These fitness drills are seen as crucial for ensuring players are ready for India’s action-packed cricket calendar.

Virat, Rohit to retire from ODIs?

Speculation around the ODI futures of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has been a major talking point in Indian cricket.

Both stalwarts have already achieved legendary status in the format, but uncertainty about their long-term plans continues.

While Rohit is expected to prove his fitness through the upcoming Yo-Yo test and may feature in the India A series before the ODIs against Australia, Kohli’s fitness test schedule remains unclear. Their participation in the coming fixtures could be a strong indication that they are not done yet, possibly preparing with the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind.