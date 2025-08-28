Asia Cup 2025: Indian Squad Set To Leave In Batches For UAE, Dates Revealed

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup 2025: Indian Squad Set To Leave In Batches For UAE, Dates Revealed

India will open its campaign against the UAE on September 10, followed by the clash with Pakistan on September 14.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 08:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India in Asia Cup 2025: Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav is set to fly to the UAE on September 4 for the Asia Cup 2025, according to recent updates. Unlike the usual practice of traveling together, the players will head to the tournament venue individually from their respective bases.

India will open its campaign against the UAE on September 10, followed by the much-awaited clash with Pakistan on September 14. If both teams progress to the final, fans could witness up to three IND vs PAK encounters during the event.

'Players will arrive in Dubai by September 4'

Notably, some players such as Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav, who are featuring in the Duleep Trophy, will also depart on September 4. Meanwhile, net bowlers Prasidh Krishna and Washington Sundar will remain in India and won’t travel with the main squad.

“All the players will arrive in Dubai by September 4 evening and the first nets session will be held on September 5 at the ICC Academy. Factoring in the logistical convenience, the players will be allowed to fly in to Dubai from their respective cities,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“Obviously, a few will travel from Mumbai but to ask some of the others to first come to Mumbai and then fly to Dubai doesn’t make sense. In any case, Dubai is a short duration flight compared to other international flights,” the source added.

India squad for Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 08:46 PM (IST)
Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025 Asia Cup UAE
