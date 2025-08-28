Asia Cup 2025: Virender Sehwag Reveals 3 Players With Game-Changing Potential

The Indian squad for Asia Cup 2025 has been announced, featuring 15 players, many of whom are proven match-winners.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has highlighted three players from this squad who, in his view, can change the course of games in the tournament.

Sehwag named Abhishek Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakravarthy as key game-changers. He said, “Abhishek Sharma has the potential to turn matches with his aggressive batting. Bumrah has always been a match-winner, and Varun Chakravarthy has been lethal in T20s, including the Champions Trophy 2025.”

Player statistics:

Abhishek Sharma: 17 T20Is, 535 runs, strike rate 193.8, average 33.4, with 2 centuries and 2 fifties.

Varun Chakravarthy: 18 T20Is, 33 wickets, average 14.57.

Jasprit Bumrah: 70 T20Is, 89 wickets, average 17.74, economy 6.27.

Sehwag believes these three can lead India to victory with their performances.

Varun Chakravarthy has emerged as a consistent T20I performer, claiming 33 wickets in his last 18 matches at an economy slightly above seven. His mystery spin could prove to be the X-factor for India in crucial moments.

Jasprit Bumrah remains India’s most potent bowling threat. In IPL 2025, he took 18 wickets in 12 games while maintaining an economy of 6.67, showcasing his ability to control matches.

On the batting front, Abhishek Sharma, currently No. 1 in ICC T20I rankings, is known for his fearless style and capacity to dominate from the very first over, making him a key asset for India.

India’s Schedule in Asia Cup 2025

Team India will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on September 14 against Pakistan in Dubai, marking their first encounter since recent geopolitical tensions.

Following this, India will face UAE and Oman in the group stage as part of the T20 tournament.

If successful, India will progress to the Super 4 stage, where they are likely to meet Pakistan again on September 21, and potentially a third time in the final on September 28. All matches will be held at neutral venues, ensuring fair competition, with fans eagerly anticipating high-intensity clashes featuring India’s star players.