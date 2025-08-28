ODI Stats: Top 5 Most Economical Bowlers And King Of Maiden Overs

In ODI cricket, batting often dictates the flow of the game, but a disciplined bowler can completely change its outcome.

Delivering a maiden over—where no runs are conceded—is particularly challenging in limited-overs cricket. Over the years, several legendary bowlers have kept batsmen in check with impeccable line, length, and consistency.

Here are the top five bowlers who have bowled the most maiden overs in ODIs:

1. Shaun Pollock – South Africa

Shaun Pollock leads the list, having bowled 313 maiden overs out of 2,618 career overs. With an economy rate of 3.67, Pollock excelled in every aspect of cricket, including batting, bowling, and captaincy.

2. Glenn McGrath – Australia

Renowned for his precision, Glenn McGrath delivered 279 maidens in 2,161 overs. His economy rate stood at 3.88, and his career strike rate of 34 made him Australia’s most dependable bowler from 1993 to 2007.

3. Chaminda Vaas – Sri Lanka

Chaminda Vaas also bowled 279 maiden overs but over a higher number of overs. Famous for his swing, Vaas took a historic hat-trick at the 2003 World Cup and claimed 400 ODI wickets during his career.

4. Wasim Akram – Pakistan

The “Sultan of Swing” bowled 2,031 overs, delivering 237 maidens with an economy rate of 3.89. With over 500 wickets, Akram is regarded as one of the most lethal ODI bowlers ever.

5. Kapil Dev – India

India’s World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev, bowled 1,867 overs and recorded 235 maiden overs. Maintaining an economy of 3.71 even on Asian pitches, Kapil’s record reflects his exceptional discipline as a bowler.

Top 5 Highest Wicket-Takers in ODI Cricket

ODI cricket has seen some extraordinary bowlers who have dominated batsmen consistently.

Muttiah Muralitharan leads the list with 534 wickets in 350 matches for Sri Lanka.

Wasim Akram follows with 502 wickets in 356 games, showcasing his lethal swing.

Waqar Younis, also from Pakistan, claimed 416 wickets in 262 matches.

Chaminda Vaas of Sri Lanka took 400 wickets in 322 games, famous for his swing and accuracy.

India’s Anil Kumble rounds off the top five with 337 wickets in 271 matches, combining pace, spin, and tactical brilliance to remain among the most successful ODI bowlers in history.