Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketODI Stats: Top 5 Most Economical Bowlers And King Of Maiden Overs

ODI Stats: Top 5 Most Economical Bowlers And King Of Maiden Overs

Over the years, several legendary bowlers have kept batsmen in check with impeccable line, length, and consistency.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 05:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In ODI cricket, batting often dictates the flow of the game, but a disciplined bowler can completely change its outcome.

Delivering a maiden over—where no runs are conceded—is particularly challenging in limited-overs cricket. Over the years, several legendary bowlers have kept batsmen in check with impeccable line, length, and consistency.

Here are the top five bowlers who have bowled the most maiden overs in ODIs:

1. Shaun Pollock – South Africa

Shaun Pollock leads the list, having bowled 313 maiden overs out of 2,618 career overs. With an economy rate of 3.67, Pollock excelled in every aspect of cricket, including batting, bowling, and captaincy.

2. Glenn McGrath – Australia

Renowned for his precision, Glenn McGrath delivered 279 maidens in 2,161 overs. His economy rate stood at 3.88, and his career strike rate of 34 made him Australia’s most dependable bowler from 1993 to 2007.

3. Chaminda Vaas – Sri Lanka

Chaminda Vaas also bowled 279 maiden overs but over a higher number of overs. Famous for his swing, Vaas took a historic hat-trick at the 2003 World Cup and claimed 400 ODI wickets during his career.

4. Wasim Akram – Pakistan

The “Sultan of Swing” bowled 2,031 overs, delivering 237 maidens with an economy rate of 3.89. With over 500 wickets, Akram is regarded as one of the most lethal ODI bowlers ever.

5. Kapil Dev – India

India’s World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev, bowled 1,867 overs and recorded 235 maiden overs. Maintaining an economy of 3.71 even on Asian pitches, Kapil’s record reflects his exceptional discipline as a bowler.

Top 5 Highest Wicket-Takers in ODI Cricket

ODI cricket has seen some extraordinary bowlers who have dominated batsmen consistently.

Muttiah Muralitharan leads the list with 534 wickets in 350 matches for Sri Lanka.

Wasim Akram follows with 502 wickets in 356 games, showcasing his lethal swing.

Waqar Younis, also from Pakistan, claimed 416 wickets in 262 matches.

Chaminda Vaas of Sri Lanka took 400 wickets in 322 games, famous for his swing and accuracy.

India’s Anil Kumble rounds off the top five with 337 wickets in 271 matches, combining pace, spin, and tactical brilliance to remain among the most successful ODI bowlers in history.

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 05:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
ODI Records ODI Stats
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
India Remains Hopeful Of Resuming Trade Talks With US As Tariffs Put Pressure On Exports
India Remains Hopeful Of Resuming Trade Talks With US As Tariffs Put Pressure On Exports
Business
Tariff Shockwave Makes Dalal Street Bleed, Sensex Crashes Over 700 Points, Nifty Tests 24,500
Tariff Shockwave Makes Dalal Street Bleed, Sensex Crashes Over 700 Points
News
PM Modi Set For China Visit After 7 Years, Meeting With Xi Likely On The Cards
PM Modi Set For China Visit After 7 Years, Meeting With Xi Likely On The Cards
World
'If Indians Don't Budge': Trump's Top Economic Adviser Issues New Threat Over Russian Oil Trade
'If Indians Don't Budge': Trump's Top Economic Adviser Issues New Threat Over Russian Oil Trade
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget