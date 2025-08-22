Asia Cup 2025: India's Likely Playing XI For Opener Against UAE

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India’s 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025, which begins on September 9.

Team India will play its opening clash against UAE on September 10, and the focus now shifts to the possible playing XI for that match.

Opening Combination

With Shubman Gill’s availability for the tournament, Samson may have to step aside. This opens the door for Gill to open alongside Abhishek Sharma, who has impressed with his aggressive approach at the top.

Middle Order

Tilak Varma is likely to take charge at the No. 3 spot, while skipper Suryakumar Yadav will look to control the innings at No. 4. Power-hitter Jitesh Sharma could slot in as wicketkeeper at No. 5, adding finishing firepower. All-rounder Hardik Pandya is expected to strengthen the middle order further at No. 6.

Bowling Attack

Given the UAE conditions, India may prefer a spin-heavy combination with three spinners and two pacers. Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel form a potent spin unit, while Jasprit Bumrah will lead the pace attack, supported by left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh.

Probable Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

IND vs UAE head-to-head record in T20Is

India and UAE have faced each other only once in T20 internationals so far. The two teams met during the 2016 Asia Cup in Dhaka, where India registered a comfortable victory by 9 wickets.

Batting first, UAE could only manage 81 runs in their 20 overs, and India chased down the target with ease. Since then, the two sides have not crossed paths in T20Is. Going into the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, this will be just the second time India and UAE will play against each other in the shortest format.

