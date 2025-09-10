Asia Cup 2025 is off to an exciting start, and cricket fans are now eagerly waiting for India’s first Group A clash against United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 10.

Scheduled to be played in Dubai, this match promises a unique battle as one of the world’s cricketing powerhouses takes on an emerging side from the region.

While India enter the competition as one of the firm favorites, UAE will look to use home conditions to their advantage and give a spirited fight.

IND vs UAE Live Streaming Details

India vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup 2025 Match will start at 8:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:30 PM IST, at Abu Dhabi's Zayed Stadium.

Fans in India can watch India vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup 2025 Match live telecast on Sony Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on SonyLIV app and website.

The match is expected to draw massive viewership, given India’s large fan base and the curiosity around how UAE will perform on home soil.

IND vs UAE Pitch Report

The Dubai International Stadium traditionally offers a balanced wicket. Batters enjoy the true bounce during the first half of the game, while spinners tend to come into play as the surface wears down

Teams chasing often have an edge under lights, thanks to dew, making the toss a crucial factor in this contest.

IND vs UAE Weather Forecast

The weather in Dubai is expected to remain clear for the game, with no chances of rain interruptions. Temperatures are likely to hover around 34–36°C in the evening, ensuring hot and dry playing conditions. Dew in the latter stages may play a role, particularly if India bat first.

IND vs UAE Head-to-Head Record

In T20 Internationals, India and the UAE have crossed paths only once. That meeting came during the 2016 Asia Cup in Mirpur, where India comfortably chased down UAE’s modest target of 82, winning the match by nine wickets.

When it comes to One Day Internationals, the two sides have faced each other on three occasions. India has emerged victorious in all three encounters, maintaining a clean record against the UAE, who are yet to secure their first win over the Men in Blue.