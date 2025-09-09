IND vs PAK Asia Cup: When Afridi Destroyed Indian Team

The next India vs Pakistan match is set to take place on September 14, 2025 in the ACC Asia Cup. There have been many memorable knocks from when the two rivals have clashed, and Shahid Afridi provided the cricketing world with a crucial performance in the storied rivalry between India and Pakistan, snatching victory from the Men in Blue in the final moments of the game.

For those wondering, this came back all the way in 2014, when the competition was being held in Bangladesh. Afridi’s innings remained the defining moment of this Pakistan win against India, something which is quite rare in the modern dynamic between the two sides. However, it greatly symbolizes the raw intensity and passion that fuels this cricket rivalry.

Afridi's iconic Asia Cup knock vs India

On March 2, 2014, India faced Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Batting first, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with 50s to help their side achieve a modest total of 245 in 50 overs.

India almost managed to defend the score, but Shahid Afridi had other plans. Pakistan were 203/6 in 45 overs, and Afridi just 2 off 3 balls. However, he would quickly change gears, smashing a six and a four in the following over to Ravindra Radeja. Wickets continued tumbling on the other end, but Afridi held on.

In the last over, Pak required 10 runs, and with a wicket on the first ball, they were 236/9, hanging by a thread. Junaid Khan, the final batsman, managed to get a single off Ashwin on the second delivery to get Afridi on strike. What followed was two consecutive sixes that stole the victory from India by one wicket. Shahid Afridi scored 34 off 18 overall in this match, which included two fours and three sixes.

Ashwin and Afridi have both retired from the sport, but the India-Pakistan rivalry still manages to churn out nail-biting moments. Fans would be hoping for more of the same during their next encounter on Sunday, September 14.