Asia Cup 2025 Final Race: Why Pakistan's Hopes Now Depend On India's Victory

HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup 2025 Final Race: Why Pakistan's Hopes Now Depend On India's Victory

Having already lost twice to India, Pakistan will now quietly hope for an Indian win to keep their chances alive.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 02:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 standings, India sits comfortably at the top, followed by Bangladesh, while Sri Lanka and Pakistan occupy the bottom two spots.

Today’s clash between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is critical. Although the losing side won’t be out of contention immediately, their route to the final becomes extremely tough. Having already lost twice to India, Pakistan will now quietly hope for an Indian win to keep their chances alive.

The big talking point is the possibility of an India vs Pakistan final. It remains on the cards, especially if Pakistan beats Sri Lanka today, though Bangladesh’s chances complicate matters.

India’s path almost sealed

Under captain Suryakumar Yadav, India has dominated the tournament, winning every game so far.

With two matches left against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, their final berth looks almost guaranteed. A shock would be if they drop both, which seems unlikely given their form.

Pakistan’s equation

For Pakistan, victories over Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are a must. Alongside that, they need India to defeat Bangladesh on September 24 to ensure Bangladesh and Sri Lanka remain on two points.

If Pakistan loses today, they can at best reach two points, leaving them dependent on net run rate if all three teams - Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka - finish tied.

India’s elimination scenario

Technically possible, India could miss the final if they lose both their remaining matches. But considering their dominant run so far, back-to-back defeats appear improbable.

Ind vs Pak so far in Asia Cup 2025

India and Pakistan have already faced each other twice in the Asia Cup 2025, and both times India came out on top. In the group stage, Suryakumar Yadav’s men registered a dominant 7-wicket win, chasing down Pakistan’s modest target inside 16 overs.

The arch-rivals met again in the Super 4 stage, where India continued their dominance with a 6-wicket victory. Despite Pakistan’s bowlers striking back after the powerplay, India’s depth and control ensured another comfortable chase. Heated exchanges between players added spice to the rivalry, but the result was never in doubt.

With two straight wins, India gained a psychological edge ahead of a possible third meeting in the final.

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 02:09 PM (IST)
Asia Cup IND Vs PAK IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final
