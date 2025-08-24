Asia Cup 2025: Dream11 Steps Down As Team India's Title Sponsor: Report

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup 2025: Dream11 Steps Down As Team India's Title Sponsor: Report

Dream11’s withdrawal has forced BCCI to look for fresh bids to fill the sponsorship slot.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 24 Aug 2025 09:37 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a major development just days before the Asia Cup 2025, fantasy gaming platform Dream11 has reportedly opted to end its association as the title sponsor of Team India, NDTV reported.

The move comes in the wake of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025, which was recently passed by Parliament and signed into law by President Droupadi Murmu.

Sponsorship Twist Before Asia Cup

According to the NDTV report, Dream11’s withdrawal has forced BCCI to look for fresh bids to fill the sponsorship slot. Although Team India’s jerseys with the Dream11 logo had already been printed for the tournament, they will now remain unused.

With no immediate replacement confirmed, India may enter the Asia Cup without a jersey sponsor. The team is scheduled to leave for Dubai on September 4 or 5, with the tournament kicking off on September 9.

Background of the Deal

Dream11 had replaced Byju’s in 2023, securing a sponsorship agreement worth ₹358 crore (₹3 crore per home match and ₹1 crore for away fixtures). The sudden termination of this deal leaves the sponsorship spot vacant at a crucial time.

BCCI’s Stand

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia recently made it clear that the board would comply fully with national regulations.

“If it’s not permissible, we won’t do anything. The BCCI will follow every policy of the country as framed by the central government,” Saikia stated.

The New Law

The Online Gaming Bill 2025 prohibits real-money gaming platforms from operating in India. It also bans promotional activities and advertisements related to such services. Any individual, platform, or influencer found endorsing them could face fines up to ₹50 lakh and potential imprisonment.

Published at : 24 Aug 2025 09:37 AM (IST)
