Severe Cold Tightens Grip On Delhi-NCR After Rain, IMD Issues Yellow Alert Till January 15

North India, including the national capital, is currently in the grip of an intense cold wave. Following rainfall over the past day, conditions in Delhi have worsened, with biting cold affecting daily life. Across the city, burning bonfires through the day and night reflect the struggle against the chill, while heavy jackets and blankets have become essential shields against icy winds.

According to the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cold conditions have intensified further in Delhi on January 10. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 16 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may settle near 7 degrees Celsius. Cold winds during the morning and night hours are making the chill feel sharper, although brief spells of mild sunshine are likely during the day.

Cold Winds Persist, Clear Skies Offer Little Relief

The IMD said cold winds will continue to blow during the early morning and night, keeping shivering conditions intact. Humidity levels have been recorded at around 29 per cent. Sunrise in Delhi is expected at 7:15 am, while sunset will occur at 5:41 pm. Although skies may remain clear during the day, strong, icy winds are expected to prevent any significant relief from the cold. Weather experts have advised elderly people, children, and those with illnesses to take special precautions.

Rain, Fog And Yellow Alert Add To Winter Woes

Over the past 24 hours, light rainfall was reported in several parts of Delhi and the NCR, including Noida and nearby cities, worsening the chill. Cloud movement continued across the region, allowing intermittent sunshine. Cold winds blowing at speeds of around 19 kmph troubled residents throughout Friday. During this period, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this season.

The IMD has indicated that there is no immediate respite from the severe cold in Delhi-NCR. A yellow alert has been issued for dense fog on Saturday, covering Delhi as well as Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad. Cold winds are expected to persist until January 15, with little change in temperatures. Maximum temperatures are likely to remain between 16 and 17 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may range from 5 to 8 degrees Celsius.

