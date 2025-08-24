India's Highest Individual ODI Score In Women's Cricket – Record Still Untouched

Deepti Sharma has established herself as one of the most dependable all-rounders in Indian women’s cricket.

Equally effective with both bat and ball, she also brings exceptional energy in the field. Over the years, Deepti has produced several match-winning performances, but one record of hers remains unmatched to this day—she holds the highest individual score for India in women’s ODI cricket.

The Historic Knock

On May 15, 2017, in an ODI against Ireland, Deepti Sharma delivered a career-defining performance.

Opening the innings, she crafted a magnificent 188 runs off 160 balls, decorated with 27 boundaries and 2 sixes. Batting with a strike rate of 117.50, she stayed at the crease for 195 minutes, guiding India to a massive total of 358.

Ireland, in reply, could only manage 109 runs, handing India a thumping 249-run victory. Deepti wasn’t done with the bat alone—she also chipped in with the ball, taking 1 wicket for just 15 runs. For her all-round brilliance, she was named Player of the Match.

Career Highlights So Far

Since her international debut in 2014, Deepti has been a key figure for India across formats.

She has represented the country in 5 Tests, scoring 319 runs and taking 20 wickets. In 109 ODIs, she has amassed 2392 runs along with 136 wickets, while in T20Is, she has scored 1100 runs and claimed 147 wickets.

Her consistency with both bat and ball makes her one of the finest all-rounders in the women’s game, and her record-breaking innings against Ireland still stands as a proud milestone in Indian cricket history.

Deepti Sharma Rises to No. 2 in Women’s T20I Bowling Rankings

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma has inched closer to the top spot in the latest ICC Women’s T20I bowling rankings. She climbed to the second position, now tied with Pakistan’s Sadia Iqbal at 732 rating points, just four points behind Australia’s Annabel Sutherland, who currently holds the No. 1 rank.

While Deepti made significant progress with the ball, India’s star opener Smriti Mandhana slipped to second place in the batting rankings. Despite this drop, Mandhana remains among the most consistent performers at the top of the order.