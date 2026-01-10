Telangana Bans Almont-Kid Syrup After DCA Warns Over Presence Of Toxic Substance

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaTelangana Bans Almont-Kid Syrup After DCA Warns Over Presence Of Toxic Substance

Telangana's Drugs Control Administration urgently advised halting Almont-Kid Syrup use due to adulteration with toxic Ethylene Glycol.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Jan 2026 11:17 AM (IST)

Hyderabad, Jan 10 (PTI) The Telangana Drugs Control Administration on Saturday issued an urgent advisory to immediately stop the use of Almont-Kid Syrup, commonly prescribed to treat allergies, hay fever, and asthma in children, as it was allegedly found adulterated with Ethylene Glycol (EG), a highly toxic substance.

A notification of the DCA said it received an alert from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), East Zone, Kolkata, regarding a laboratory report that has declared the syrup (Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride and Montelukast Sodium Syrup) as adulterated.

“ In light of the above, the public is hereby strongly advised to immediately stop the use of the above syrup, if in possession, and report the same to the nearest Drugs Control Authority without delay,” the DCA said The public may also report possession of the said product directly to the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, through the Toll-Free Number, it added.

The advisory said the syrup (Batch No.: AL-24002) was manufactured by Tridus Remedies, Bihar. PTI GDK ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Jan 2026 11:17 AM (IST)
Telangana
