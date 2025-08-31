Asia Cup 2025: Big Concern For Pakistan As 3 Bowlers Leak 134 Runs

With the Asia Cup 2025 just around the corner, all eight participating teams are finalizing their preparations. In Sharjah, a tri-series between Pakistan, UAE, and Afghanistan is currently underway.

Pakistan may have beaten UAE by 31 runs in their second match, but the performance of three of their bowlers has raised serious concerns. Shockingly, UAE’s batters took them apart, exposing weaknesses just before the marquee tournament.

Pakistan’s bowlers under the scanner

Despite being established names, including experienced pacer Hasan Ali, all three bowlers conceded 40+ runs in their four overs each. What’s more worrying for Pakistan is that these very bowlers are part of the squad chosen for the Asia Cup and are likely to feature in the playing XI.

1. Salman Mirza

The left-arm pacer leaked 43 runs in his 4 overs at an economy of 10.80. UAE’s batters played him with ease, raising doubts about how he will fare against stronger sides like India or Bangladesh.

2. Hasan Ali

Pakistan’s star bowler, who is almost certain to feature in the starting XI, also looked out of rhythm. Despite taking 3 wickets, Hasan conceded 43 runs in 4 overs at an economy of 11.80, unable to stem the flow of runs.

3. Sufiyan Muqeem

The left-arm spinner suffered the worst beating, giving away 44 runs in his 4 overs. UAE’s Asif Khan in particular targeted him, smashing big sixes and leaving doubts over his role in Pakistan’s playing XI.

Match highlights

Batting first, Pakistan posted 207 runs in 20 overs, powered by Sam Ayub’s 69 off 38 balls (7 fours, 4 sixes) and Hasan Nawaz’s 56 with 6 sixes. In reply, UAE fought bravely, reaching 176/8 in 20 overs.

Skipper Muhammad Wasim scored 33 off 18, while Asif Khan played a blistering knock of 77 off 35 balls with 6 fours and 6 sixes. However, regular wickets halted their chase as Pakistan won by 31 runs—though their bowling weaknesses were clearly exposed.

