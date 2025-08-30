BCCI Approaches MS Dhoni With Major Offer For T20 World Cup 2026: Report

The Indian cricket team is currently undergoing a transitional phase, and the BCCI has been making several bold moves to strengthen the side. Along with leadership changes, adjustments are also being made in the team management.

Amid these developments, reports suggest that legendary captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been approached by the BCCI with a special offer.

This has sparked speculation on whether the board is considering Dhoni for a mentor’s role in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Did BCCI reach out to Dhoni?

As per reports from Cricblogger, BCCI has extended an offer to Dhoni to take up the role of mentor for the T20 World Cup 2026.

The board reportedly believes that having Dhoni’s sharp cricketing brain in the dressing room could make a significant difference.

However, there are strong chances that Dhoni might decline the offer. It is also being said that Dhoni and current head coach Gautam Gambhir do not share the best of equations.

If MS Dhoni joins, it could alter the dynamics of the dressing room. Still, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is confident that the combination of Gambhir and Dhoni could give India an edge in defending the title.

Dhoni’s previous stint as mentor

Notably, MS Dhoni had earlier been part of the setup as mentor during the T20 World Cup 2021, where India’s campaign ended in the group stage. While Dhoni’s legacy as captain is unparalleled, whether he can replicate similar success as a mentor remains uncertain.

With India being the defending champions in the next edition, the challenge is even bigger. Meanwhile, fans are also eagerly waiting to see Dhoni in action for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, which could well be one of his final appearances.

