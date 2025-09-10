Asia Cup: 5 Lesser-Known Records That Will Surprise You

Asia Cup 2025 kicked off in Abu Dhabi with Afghanistan defeating Hong Kong in the opening match. This edition is being played in the T20 format, giving teams a chance to fine-tune their strategies ahead of the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next year.

Eight teams are competing this time, divided into two groups - India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman in Group A, while Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong form Group B.

The top two from each group will move into the Super-4, with the grand final set for 28 September in Dubai.

Here are five notable records that have shaped the T20 Asia Cup’s legacy:

1. Only Two Centurions in History

India’s Virat Kohli scored his maiden T20I century with an unbeaten 122 off 61 balls against Afghanistan in 2022, while Hong Kong’s Babar Hayat smashed 122 off 60 balls versus Oman in 2016. These remain the only two centuries in the tournament.

2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Magical Spell

India’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar holds the record for the only five-wicket haul in the T20 Asia Cup. In 2022, he claimed 5 for 4 against Afghanistan, a spell regarded as one of the most destructive in the competition’s history.

3. Elite 200+ Run Scorers

Just four players have crossed the 200-run mark in T20 Asia Cup history — Virat Kohli (429 runs), Mohammad Rizwan (281), Rohit Sharma (271), and Babar Hayat (235). Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran is on the verge of joining this list.

4. Bowlers with 10+ Wickets

Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads with 13 wickets, followed by UAE’s Amjad Javed (12). Others in this club include Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Al-Amin Hossain, and Mohammad Naveed with 11 wickets each.

5. Century Partnerships

There have been only four 100+ run stands in the tournament. Among them, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul’s 119-run partnership against Afghanistan in 2022 stands out. Other notable duos include Fakhar Zaman–Mohammad Rizwan (116 runs), Shoaib Malik–Umar Akmal, and Tillakaratne Dilshan–Dinesh Chandimal.