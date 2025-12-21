Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ashes Retained! England's Nightmare Continues As Australia Go 3-0 Up With 82-Run Win In Adelaide

Ashes Retained! England’s Nightmare Continues As Australia Go 3-0 Up With 82-Run Win In Adelaide

Australia are now 3-0 up in the Ashes 2025/26 series, attaining an unassailable lead. England, on the other hand, haven't won the series since 2015.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 21 Dec 2025 09:39 AM (IST)
Australia have retained their grasp on the coveted Ashes urn with a dominating victory at the Adelaide Oval in the third Test of the five-match series.

Alex Carey's 106 and Usman Khawaja's 82 led the charge for the home side in the first innings, while Jofra Archer's fifer built hope for the visitors.

Notably, Archer fired with the bat as well, scoring 51, accompanied by Ben Stokes' 83. Pat Cummins registered 3 wickets on his much-awaited Test cricket return.

Travis Head's blistering 170 and Carey's 72 in their second innings allowed a competitive total to be posted on the board which England eventually failed to chase down.

Australia are now 3-0 up in the Ashes 2025/26 series, attaining an unassailable lead. The Three Lions, for those unaware, haven't won the series since 2015.

Pat Cummins' Dream Return To Test Cricket

Veteran Aussie fast bowler Pat Cummins had been sidelined from all forms of cricket for quite some time due to a back injury.

He missed the first two Tests, played in Perth and Brisbane, with Steve Smith captaining in his absence, and winning both fixtures convincingly. 

With a return set for the Adelaide Test and the captaincy back on his shoulders, Cummins delivered just the way he and the fans would have hoped for, taking 6 wickets across the two innings, and leading his team to a victory in the third Test, which helped them win the series.

Zak Crawley, Joe Root, and Jamie Smith were his victims in Australia's first innings with the ball, followed by wickets of Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Joe Root again in the second. 

England's Dry Spell Down Under Continues

While the 2015 edition of The Ashes was the last time England had won this coveted series, they, notably, haven't won The Ashes in Australia since its 2010/11 edition.

Going 3-0 down must be agonizing for the Three Lions with questions being raised on their 'Bazball' style of play.

Despite the series defeat, they still have two more Tests to play, one going into the new year, but with nothing to compete for.

Published at : 21 Dec 2025 09:27 AM (IST)
Nathan Lyon Australia Vs England Ben Stokes Pat Cummins Ashes 3rd Test Ashes 2025-26
