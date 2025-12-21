Ex-CISF Officer, Wife Booked For Killing Teacher Over Suspicion Of Affair With Daughter

A 30-year-old teacher was found dead with a gunshot injury at the residence of a retired CISF sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district, police said on Saturday. The victim’s family alleged that he was killed over suspicions of an alleged affair with the ex-officer's daughter.

The incident took place in Narayanpur village. While the family has accused the retired officer of murder, police said initial findings point towards a possible financial dispute and that the exact sequence of events is still under investigation, PTI reported.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vikram Dahiya said preliminary inquiries indicate the case may be linked to monetary dealings between the two parties, though allegations of a personal relationship are also being examined. "The preliminary inquiry suggests a case of financial dealings, though the family is alleging a love affair. The exact circumstances of the firing are being investigated."

The deceased, identified as Sukhdev Singh, frequently visited the house of retired CISF sub-inspector Puran Singh, where IELTS coaching classes were being conducted, police said.

Sukhdev’s father, Harjinder Singh, alleged that Puran Singh suspected his son of having a relationship with his daughter and had repeatedly harassed him over phone calls. He further claimed that his son was called to the house and subsequently killed.

The accused, however, told police that Sukhdev allegedly drew a revolver during an argument and opened fire, injuring his wife, Gurmeet Kaur, before shooting himself in the chest. Gurmeet Kaur has been admitted to hospital for treatment.

Police said a bullet passed through the victim’s chest and struck the wall. The firearm used in the incident has been seized.

A case of murder has been registered against Puran Singh and his wife based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s father. The retired officer has been taken into custody as the investigation continues.