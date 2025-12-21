Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A dense blanket of toxic smog continues to suffocate Delhi, pushing air pollution levels to alarming highs across several parts of the national capital. From Ghazipur to Anand Vihar and Akshardham to India Gate, visibility has dropped sharply as hazardous air engulfs the city, triggering the strictest pollution control measures under GRAP Stage-IV.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked all actions under GRAP Stage-IV across Delhi-NCR, as pollution levels hover dangerously close to the severe category.

AQI Levels Spike Across Key Locations in Delhi

Air quality readings from multiple areas reflect the seriousness of the situation, according to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB):

Ghazipur and Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 438, categorised as severe

ITO saw AQI levels touching 405, also in the severe range

Akshardham registered similarly hazardous conditions with AQI at 438

AIIMS reported an AQI of 397, falling in the very poor category

India Gate and Kartavya Path recorded an AQI of 381, classified as very poor

Visuals from these areas show thick smog layers obscuring roads and landmarks, underscoring the growing health risk for residents.

Western Disturbance May Worsen Conditions, Warns Environment Minister

As pollution levels climb, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has warned that weather conditions could deteriorate further due to an approaching western disturbance.

In a video message, Sirsa cited the India Meteorological Department (IMD), stating that the western disturbance is expected to impact Delhi from Saturday evening, with a stronger effect likely on Sunday. The weather system could worsen air quality and intensify pollution levels already nearing the severe threshold.

Zero Tolerance for Construction Violations Under GRAP-IV

The minister also expressed concern over reports of ongoing construction activity despite the GRAP Stage-IV ban being in force.

Sirsa urged builders and residents to immediately halt construction during the restriction period. He confirmed that district administrations have been directed to take strict action against violators.

In a post on X, Sirsa issued a firm warning: “Despite GRAP 4 being implemented, complaints about construction work are being received. I want to make it clear that those who are carrying out construction in this bad weather will face strict action against their buildings, and the relevant JE and XEN will also be held accountable with legal action taken against them.”

Polluting Industries to Be Sealed From Sunday

Reiterating the government’s tough stance, Sirsa said no polluting industry—whether operating in authorised or unauthorised areas—will be allowed to function within Delhi. He added that from Sunday, authorities will begin sealing polluting industrial units across the city, stressing that public health remains the top priority.

“We will not permit any threat to the health of Delhi’s residents. I urge everyone to cooperate in making Delhi’s air clean and safe,” the minister said.

AQI Nears 400 as Cold, Foggy Weather Sets In

Sirsa’s remarks come as Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI reached 398 on Saturday, placing the city firmly in the very poor category. According to CPCB data, PM 2.5 remains the dominant pollutant, posing serious respiratory risks.

Adding to the discomfort, temperatures dipped further, with Delhi recording a maximum of 16.9°C and a minimum of 6.1°C amid thick fog and chilly conditions.

IMD Forecast: Foggy Mornings and Cold-Day Conditions Ahead

Looking ahead, the IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Sunday, with cold-day conditions expected at isolated locations. Dense to very dense fog is also likely during the morning hours, which could further compound pollution-related challenges.