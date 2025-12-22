Ashes Boxing Day Test: AUS vs ENG 4th Test Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAshes Boxing Day Test: AUS vs ENG 4th Test Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details

Check out Ashes 2025/26 Boxing Day Test live streaming and TV broadcast details in India for the much-awaited 4th Test between Australia and England.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 11:57 AM (IST)
The iconic Ashes Boxing Day Test is set to take centre stage as Australia and England lock horns in the 4th Test of the Ashes 2025/26 series.

Set to be played at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the Boxing Day Test is one of the most anticipated fixtures on the cricket calendar, drawing global attention every year.

With the series already decided in the hosts' favour, the fourth Test will not affect the outcome in any way, but both sides still play for bragging rights.

For fans in India eager to catch every session live, here are all the details related to live streaming, TV broadcast, and match timings.

Ashes Boxing Day Test: Live Streaming Details

Indian viewers can watch the Ashes Boxing Day Test live online through the JioHotstar app and website. The platform will stream the entire match on all five days.

It is important to note that fans will need an active subscription to access the full live stream. The coverage is expected to begin shortly before the first ball, ensuring viewers do not miss any of the build-up to this marquee Ashes encounter.

Ashes 4th Test: TV Broadcast Details

For those preferring to watch on television, the Ashes 4th Test will be broadcast live in India on the Star Sports Network.

As is customary with major Test matches, the telecast will start ahead of play on Day 1, allowing fans to tune in early for toss updates and previews.

Ashes Boxing Day Test: Match Timings

The Ashes Boxing Day Test will follow traditional Test match timings based on Australian local schedules.

For Indian audiences, play will begin early in the morning every day at 5:00 AM IST from December 26, 2025 onwards, with each day divided into three sessions, separated by lunch and tea breaks.

Australia are already 3-0 up in the series, extending their grip on the Ashes urn since 2015.

Published at : 22 Dec 2025 11:57 AM (IST)
