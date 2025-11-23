Ashes 2025-26: Two-Day Win, But Crores Lost - Australia's Surprising Setback

Australia delivered a stellar performance, winning the opening match of the Ashes 2025-26 series by 8 wickets, with the game concluding in just two days.

The first day was historic, witnessing the fall of 19 wickets - a feat not seen in a century. Travis Head starred for Australia in the second innings, smashing a rapid century and steering his team to a comfortable victory.

Despite the on-field success, Cricket Australia faced a major financial setback as reports revealed that the early finish caused losses worth crores of rupees.

Cricket Australia's Financial Blow

According to ABC Sports, Cricket Australia incurred a loss of ₹17.35 crore after the Perth Test concluded in just two days. With tickets already sold for the remaining three days, Cricket Australia now has to refund fans, marking the first-ever two-day Test in Ashes history.

Travis Head's Impact and Apology

Travis Head played a key role in the rapid win, scoring a century off just 69 balls. Australia chased the target of 205 runs in a single session, losing only two wickets.

Head dominated the English bowlers, hitting boundaries at will. His explosive 123 guided Australia to an eight-wicket win, chasing down England’s 205 in just 28.2 overs in a game marked by shifting momentum, exceptional fast bowling, and one match-defining innings.

After the match, Head apologized to the fans who had anticipated a full three-day contest.

"I almost feel sorry for the 60,000 people who bought tickets for tomorrow,” Head said after Australia defated England in 1st Ashes Test with two days to spare. “It’s been unbelievable. The emotions are pretty high… To be able to contribute the way I did, it feels pretty special."

As the crowd celebrated his hundred, Head admitted he hardly knew how to react in the moment.

"I’m not great at taking it in. When I’m done, I just want to get off the field as fast as I can. Might’ve missed a few of the claps! But to get that reception… I’m very lucky. And even luckier that we won."