IPL 2026: Five All-Rounders Who Could Fetch Crores In IPL Mini Auction

Here’s a look at five such all-rounders who could attract multi-crore bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 12:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The 19th edition of Indian Premier League will take place in 2026, and with the mini-auction just weeks away, all franchises are preparing to bolster their squads.

In this auction, teams are expected to shell out big money for high-impact all-rounders - players who can deliver with both bat and ball and swing a match on their own.

Here’s a look at five such all-rounders who could attract multi-crore bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction.

Five All-Rounders Who Could Be in High Demand at IPL 2026 Mini-Auction

1. Michael Bracewell (New Zealand)

New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell is among the most discussed names ahead of the auction. A capable left-handed batter and an effective off-spinner, Bracewell has previously featured for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023, scoring 58 runs and taking six wickets in five matches. In T20Is, he has accumulated 417 runs and 33 wickets in 42 appearances, making him a valuable dual-threat option.

2. Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)

Zimbabwe’s star all-rounder Sikandar Raza remains another highly sought-after option. He represented Punjab Kings in IPL 2023 and 2024, scoring 182 runs and picking up three wickets across nine matches. Raza’s international T20 record - 2,883 runs and 102 wickets in 127 games - highlights his immense experience and match-winning ability. His middle-order hitting and reliable off-spin make him a strong contender for big bids.

3. Matthew Short (Australia)

Australian all-rounder Matthew Short is expected to draw interest due to his versatility. He played six games for Punjab Kings in IPL 2023, amassing 117 runs. In 19 T20Is for Australia, he has scored 357 runs and taken eight wickets. His attacking approach at the top of the order, combined with handy off-spin, makes him a solid T20 package.

4. Saransh Jain (India)

Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Saransh Jain has emerged as a domestic standout and could be a surprise pick in this auction. His performances in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy - featuring a century and seven wickets in just two matches - have put him on the radar. His recent rise in domestic cricket could tempt teams looking for a promising Indian all-round option.

5. Jason Holder (West Indies)

Veteran West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder is another major name in contention. Having played for five IPL franchises, Holder has scored 259 runs and taken 53 wickets in 46 IPL matches. In T20Is for West Indies, he has 746 runs and 97 wickets in 86 games. His height, death-bowling ability, and finishing skills make him a proven asset in the format.

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 12:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Auction IPL IPL Mini Auction IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
