HomeNewsWorld‘Voting For A Hindu Is Haram’: Bangladesh Clerics’ Remarks Ahead Of Polls Spark Outrage

Viral videos of clerics issuing anti-Hindu remarks ahead of Bangladesh elections have raised alarm, as India flags growing attacks on minorities.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 03:37 PM (IST)

As Bangladesh moves closer to its general elections, a wave of disturbing videos circulating on social media has triggered fresh concerns over the safety of religious minorities, particularly Hindus and other non-Muslim communities. The clips, featuring clerics and religious speakers making inflammatory and threatening remarks, have drawn sharp reactions from rights groups and neighbouring India.

Viral Videos Fuel Pre-Election Anxiety

One widely shared video shows a cleric addressing a religious gathering and declaring that voting for Hindu or “infidel” candidates is forbidden in Islam. The remark has been interpreted by observers as a clear attempt to influence voters along religious lines and discourage electoral support for minority candidates in the run-up to the polls.

Another clip goes further, with speakers issuing explicit threats against Hindu temples and religious institutions. References are made to destroying idols and targeting organisations such as ISKCON, which has an established presence in Bangladesh. The circulation of such content has intensified fears among minority communities already on edge due to recent incidents of violence.

According to reports, the identity of the cleric in one of the clips and the timing of the broadcast could not be independently verified. However, the language used has been widely condemned for promoting hatred and intimidation.

India Raises Alarm Over Minority Safety

The developments have prompted a strong response from India. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said repeated attacks on minorities and their property in Bangladesh were deeply troubling. He emphasised that swift and strict action was necessary and rejected attempts to portray such incidents as isolated or purely political.

India’s concerns come amid a growing pattern of violence targeting members of the Hindu community, which officials and observers say cannot be separated from the broader climate created by incendiary rhetoric.

Recent Killings Deepen Fears

The anxiety has been compounded by a series of violent incidents reported over the past few weeks. In one case, 25-year-old Mithun Sarkar was allegedly assaulted by a mob on suspicion of theft. While attempting to escape, he jumped into a canal and drowned. Several other Hindu citizens — including Moni Chakraborty, Rana Pratap Bairagi, Khokan Chandra Das, and Dipu Chandra Das — have also lost their lives in separate incidents, according to reports.

These deaths have heightened fears that minorities are increasingly vulnerable, especially during periods of political mobilisation.

Growing Concern Ahead Of Polls

Rights groups and political observers warn that such rhetoric, combined with recent acts of violence, risks further marginalising minority communities as Bangladesh heads into a sensitive electoral phase. With tensions already high, there are increasing calls for authorities to act decisively against hate speech and ensure the safety of all citizens, regardless of faith, during the election period.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 03:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh
