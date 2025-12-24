Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricket‘Will Always Protect My Players’: England Skipper Ben Stokes Responds To ‘Stag Do’ Allegations

‘Will Always Protect My Players’: England Skipper Ben Stokes Responds To ‘Stag Do’ Allegations

The England Cricket Board is currently investigating claims of the English team’s drinking culture after a video of Ben Duckett went viral, appearing to show intoxication.

By : IANS | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 10:22 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi: Skipper Ben Stokes has come out in defense of his teammates after it was revealed that England’s mid-Ashes break in Noosa between the second and third Ashes Tests was allegedly a stag do, causing excessive drinking by some players.

The England Cricket Board is currently investigating claims of the English team’s drinking culture after a video of Ben Duckett went viral, appearing to show intoxication.

Stokes has hit back at the viral social media post and ‘stag do’ rumours, saying his main concern is the wellbeing of his teammates.

“How I handle this moment right now is the most important thing to me. The welfare of everyone in there and probably some certain individuals as well is the most important thing to me right now as England captain," Stokes told reporters at a press conference before the Boxing Day Test, as quoted by Fox Cricket.

“This kind of stuff is very, I don’t know if close to me is the right wording, but something that I have first hand experience of how it can affect people. And as I said, my role as England captain is to protect my players as much as I possibly can.

“We have a goal still to try and achieve out here on this trip. It’s not gone anywhere near to plan whatsoever," he said.

Stokes continued, “Looking after my players is one of the main things that I need to get out of this because we need to go out there and win two games of cricket.

“I know how this kind of stuff can affect people and as I said, I will always protect my players as much as I possibly can.

“Right here right now, that is my main job as England captain is to ensure that they know that they have my backing because the most important thing to me, sitting here right now, is a group of players who I can get into a best possible state to go out there and try and perform for this country and the remaining of this trip.”

Stokes was quick to shut down that line of questioning when asked whether his players had done anything wrong in Noosa. “I’ve just answered everything there. I’ve just said I will always continue to support my players,” he said.

“I have a responsibility as captain out on the field to try and win games of cricket but in moments like these I have that other responsibility of making sure that I will always protect my players in a moment where I feel that is necessary," he further said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Dec 2025 10:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Australia Vs England Ben Stokes Ben Duckett Ashes 2025-26 England Ashes Ben Duckett Viral Video
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Watch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2
Watch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2
World
'We Don’t Want Bitter Ties': Yunus Works Personally To Mend Bangladesh–India Relations
'We Don’t Want Bitter Ties': Yunus Works Personally To Mend Bangladesh–India Relations
World
Rape Allegation Reference, Jet Trips, Secret Notes: Inside The Epstein Files’ Explosive Trump Mentions
Rape Allegation Reference, Jet Trips, Secret Notes: Inside The Epstein Files’ Explosive Trump Mentions
News
Jaishankar Visits Sri Lanka, Announces $450 Million Aid Package After Cyclone Ditwah
Jaishankar Visits Sri Lanka, Announces $450 Million Aid Package After Cyclone Ditwah
Advertisement

Videos

Bangladesh Protests: Protests Continue Across India Over Safety of Hindus in Bangladesh
Breaking: Nationwide protests over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Stir Outside Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi
Breaking News: Protests Spread Across Indian Cities Over Alleged Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, VHP Submits Memorandum
Bangladesh Violence: Protests Held in Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities Over Safety of Minorities in Bangladesh
Bihar News: Patna Welcomes BJP’s Nitin Nabin on First Tour as National Working President
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why Airline Disruptions Are Now A Communication Problem, Not An Operations One
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget