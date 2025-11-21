Mitchell Starc Tears Through Batters, England Bowled Out For 172 In Ashes 1st Test

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketMitchell Starc Tears Through Batters, England Bowled Out For 172 In Ashes 1st Test

Mitchell Starc's fiery spell puts Australia at an advantage on the first day of the opening Ashes 2025/26 Test match being played at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 11:57 AM (IST)
Australia's veteran fast-bowler Mitchell Starc was too much to handle for the visiting England batsmen in the first Ashes Test.

England won the toss and chose to bat first, a decision they might be regretting looking back upon. 

They have been bowled out for just 172 runs on the first day, ahead of Tea, with Starc picking 7 wickets in the process. In fact, he got 3 in the First Session itself, rocking England's start to the series.

Starc Rips Through England With 7 Wickets

Mitchell Starc is the only fast-bowler from Australia's tried and tested old guard in this first Test match.

Pat Cummins is recovering from a back injury, whereas Josh Hazlewood withdrew from the fixture due to hamstring issues. Their absence seemed a bit concerning for the Aussies, but Starc didn't let their absence be felt.

He got three in the First Session, sending back Zak Crawley and Joe Root on a duck, Ben Duckett on 21 runs.

The Second Session saw him complete his fifer, and then a 7-wicket haul in relatively quick fashion, as he secured the wickets of England's captain, Ben Stokes, Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, and Mark Wood. 

All-rounder Cameron Green also chipped in with a wicket, catching Ollie Pope LBW on 46. 

Debutant Brendan Doggett also picked 2 wickets in the first innings, one of which was of the dangerous Harry Brook, who was batting on 52 at the time.

Australia would now look to bat long, and put on a commanding lead. However, facing the likes of Jofra Archer on this wicket won't exactly be a walkover.

Steve Smith Leads Australia

Steve Smith is captaining Australia in the first Test in the absence of Pat Cummins.

The fast-bowler is working on his recovery and might even participate in later matches of the series, as Australia has only revealed its squad for the first Test as of this writing.

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 11:40 AM (IST)
