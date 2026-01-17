The Delhi Police issued an advisory on Friday, restricting traffic movement at several key crossings in the national capital due to rehearsals for the Republic Day parade along Kartavya Path. The advisory has been issued for January 17, 19, 20 and 21.

According to a police advisory, the rehearsals will be conducted from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, with the parade route extending up to the C-Hexagon. To facilitate the uninterrupted movement of the parade, traffic restrictions will be enforced from 10.15 am to 12.30 pm on all four days.

Road Closures And Affected Crossings

During the restricted hours, traffic crossings on Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road and the C-Hexagon will remain closed. Kartavya Path, from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, will also be shut to general traffic, resulting in diversions and likely congestion on adjoining roads.

Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys, exercise patience, and strictly follow traffic rules and directions issued by personnel deployed on duty.

Alternate Routes

For North–South Movement

For north-to-south movement and vice versa, commuters may use Ring Road via Sarai Kale Khan and the I.P. Flyover towards Rajghat. Another alternative is Lajpat Rai Marg via Mathura Road and Bhairon Road towards the Ring Road.

Traffic can also move via Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg and Kautilya Marg towards Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent and Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

Another option includes Prithvi Raj Road via Rajesh Pilot Marg and Subramaniam Bharti Marg towards Mathura Road and the Ring Road.

Vehicles may also travel from Barfkhana via Azad Market and Rani Jhansi Flyover towards Panchkuian Road, Hanuman Murti, Vande Mataram Marg and Dhaula Kuan.

For East–West Movement

For east-to-west movement and vice versa, traffic takes Ring Road via Bhairon Road and Mathura Road towards Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg and Prithvi Raj Road, further via Safdarjung Road and Kamal Ataturk Marg towards Panchsheel Marg, Simon Bolivar Marg and Upper Ridge Road or Vande Mataram Marg.

Another option includes Ring Road via ISBT, Chandgi Ram Akhara and Mall Road towards Azadpur.

Traffic may also proceed via Ring Road, Bhairon Road and Mathura Road towards Lodhi Road, Aurobindo Marg and Safdarjung Road, further via Teen Murti Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street and Shankar Road towards Vande Mataram Marg.

For travel between East Delhi and South-West Delhi, commuters have been advised to use Ring Road via Vande Mataram Marg.

How To Access Connaught Place And Central Secretariat

Those travelling from South Delhi towards Connaught Place and the Central Secretariat may use Mother Teresa Crescent via Park Street towards Mandir Marg or Baba Kharak Singh Marg. Another option is Ring Road via Vande Mataram Marg and Link Road towards Panchkuian Road.

Traffic may also move via Ring Road and Sardar Patel Marg towards 11 Murti, Mother Teresa Crescent and the RML roundabout, further towards North Avenue or Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

Motorists going towards Vinay Marg or Shanti Path and headed to New Delhi and beyond have been advised to use Sardar Patel Marg via Mother Teresa Crescent and the RML roundabout towards Baba Kharak Singh Marg, or Park Street via Mandir Marg.