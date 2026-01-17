Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi Traffic Advisory Announced For Republic Day Parade Rehearsals: Check Routes To Avoid From Today

Delhi Traffic Advisory Announced For Republic Day Parade Rehearsals: Check Routes To Avoid From Today

Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory restricting movement near Kartavya Path on January 17, 19, 20, and 21 due to Republic Day parade rehearsals.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 08:23 AM (IST)

The Delhi Police issued an advisory on Friday, restricting traffic movement at several key crossings in the national capital due to rehearsals for the Republic Day parade along Kartavya Path. The advisory has been issued for January 17, 19, 20 and 21.

According to a police advisory, the rehearsals will be conducted from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, with the parade route extending up to the C-Hexagon. To facilitate the uninterrupted movement of the parade, traffic restrictions will be enforced from 10.15 am to 12.30 pm on all four days.

Road Closures And Affected Crossings

During the restricted hours, traffic crossings on Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road and the C-Hexagon will remain closed. Kartavya Path, from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, will also be shut to general traffic, resulting in diversions and likely congestion on adjoining roads.

Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys, exercise patience, and strictly follow traffic rules and directions issued by personnel deployed on duty.

Alternate Routes

  • For North–South Movement

For north-to-south movement and vice versa, commuters may use Ring Road via Sarai Kale Khan and the I.P. Flyover towards Rajghat. Another alternative is Lajpat Rai Marg via Mathura Road and Bhairon Road towards the Ring Road.

Traffic can also move via Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg and Kautilya Marg towards Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent and Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

Another option includes Prithvi Raj Road via Rajesh Pilot Marg and Subramaniam Bharti Marg towards Mathura Road and the Ring Road.

Vehicles may also travel from Barfkhana via Azad Market and Rani Jhansi Flyover towards Panchkuian Road, Hanuman Murti, Vande Mataram Marg and Dhaula Kuan.

  • For East–West Movement

For east-to-west movement and vice versa, traffic takes Ring Road via Bhairon Road and Mathura Road towards Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg and Prithvi Raj Road, further via Safdarjung Road and Kamal Ataturk Marg towards Panchsheel Marg, Simon Bolivar Marg and Upper Ridge Road or Vande Mataram Marg.

Another option includes Ring Road via ISBT, Chandgi Ram Akhara and Mall Road towards Azadpur.

Traffic may also proceed via Ring Road, Bhairon Road and Mathura Road towards Lodhi Road, Aurobindo Marg and Safdarjung Road, further via Teen Murti Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street and Shankar Road towards Vande Mataram Marg.

For travel between East Delhi and South-West Delhi, commuters have been advised to use Ring Road via Vande Mataram Marg.

How To Access Connaught Place And Central Secretariat

Those travelling from South Delhi towards Connaught Place and the Central Secretariat may use Mother Teresa Crescent via Park Street towards Mandir Marg or Baba Kharak Singh Marg. Another option is Ring Road via Vande Mataram Marg and Link Road towards Panchkuian Road.

Traffic may also move via Ring Road and Sardar Patel Marg towards 11 Murti, Mother Teresa Crescent and the RML roundabout, further towards North Avenue or Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

Motorists going towards Vinay Marg or Shanti Path and headed to New Delhi and beyond have been advised to use Sardar Patel Marg via Mother Teresa Crescent and the RML roundabout towards Baba Kharak Singh Marg, or Park Street via Mandir Marg.

Related Video

Indian Merchant Navy Seafarer Arrested in Iran, Parents Plead for Government Intervention

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 08:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Traffic Republic Day DELHI Republic Day 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Thank You': Trump's Rare Message Of 'Respect' For Iran For Halting 800 Executions
'Thank You': Trump's Rare Message Of 'Respect' For Iran For Halting 800 Executions
Cities
Delhi Wakes Up To Bitter Cold As Mercury Dips To 4.3°C; Toxic Air, Fog Disrupt Flights
Delhi Wakes Up To Bitter Cold As Mercury Dips To 4.3°C; Toxic Air, Fog Disrupt Flights
World
Tariff Threats As Trump Presses Allies To Back US Claim On Greenland
Tariff Threats As Trump Presses Allies To Back US Claim On Greenland
India
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
Advertisement

Videos

Indian Merchant Navy Seafarer Arrested in Iran, Parents Plead for Government Intervention
Politics: BJP Wave Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Polls as Thackeray Stronghold in Mumbai Shows Signs of Crumbling
Politics: BJP Alliance Leads Early BMC Trends as Marker Ink Row Sparks Fresh Political Clash
Politics: BJP Alliance Extends Lead in Early BMC Trends as Counting Continues in 46-Ward Batches
Politics: Thackeray Brothers Lead in Their Strongholds as BJP Alliance Maintains Edge in Early BMC Trends
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget