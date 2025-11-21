Shubman Gill Released From IND vs SA 2nd Test Squad, Seeks Specialist Opinion In Mumbai: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Neck spasms ruled Shubman Gill out of action from the first India vs South Africa Test mid-innings on Day 2.

The captain of the Indian team was seen in discomfort after facing three balls, even scoring a four, and taken off the field, never to return in the match.

His participation in the second Test, set to be played in Guwahati from November 22, 2025, also looks unlikely, as according to a Times of India report, Gill has been released from India's squad and has left for Mumbai to seek specialist opinion on his injury.

Gill Responding Well To Treatment: BCCI

While Shubman Gill might not be able to participate in the second and final Test match of the India-South Africa series, Devajit Saikia, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had stated earlier that he was responding well to treatment and will continue to be monitored.

"He (Shubman Gill) was kept under observation and discharged the next day. Shubman has been responding well to the medical treatment provided and will travel to Guwahati with the team on 19th November, 2025. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the 2nd Test will be taken accordingly."

An official statement announcing Gill's exclusion from the squad has not arrived as of this writing.

That said, if that is to be case, an announcement can be expected to be made today, since the match will kick-off tomorrow at 9:00 AM IST.

Who Leads India If Gill Doesn't Play?

Rishabh Pant, vice captain of the Indian team, should play skipper in the IND vs SA 2nd Test if Shubman Gill does not participate.

His spot in the playing XI could be filled by top-order batsman Sai Sudharsan, who has been impressive so far but missed the first Test. However, that remains to be seen.