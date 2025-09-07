Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAryna Sabalenka's US Open 2025 Prize Is Double Of RCB's IPL Prize

Aryna Sabalenka's US Open 2025 Prize Is Double Of RCB's IPL Prize

The prize money Sabalenka earned this year far surpasses what IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru received.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 12:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Aryna Sabalenka continued her dominance in women’s tennis by defending her US Open title in 2025.

The 27-year-old Belarusian outclassed American Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-6 in the final on Saturday to lift her fourth career Grand Slam and second consecutive trophy at Flushing Meadows.

Sabalenka bags ₹44 crore, double of RCB’s IPL prize

Interestingly, the prize money Sabalenka earned this year far surpasses what IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru received.

Sabalenka pocketed a massive $5 million (over ₹44 crore) from the record $90 million prize pool - the highest among all four Grand Slams. Even runner-up Anisimova, who took home $2.5 million (₹22 crore), earned more than RCB’s ₹20 crore IPL 2025 winnings.

Aryna Sabalenka now owns four Grand Slam titles - Australian Open (2023, 2024) and US Open (2024, 2025). Meanwhile, the men’s singles title clash will see Carlos Alcaraz lock horns with Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner later tonight.

Sabalenka’s second consecutive US Open triumph

Sabalenka showcased her trademark power and composure to clinch the US Open 2025 women’s singles title, defeating America’s Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-6 in a thrilling final.

The Belarusian star entered the match under pressure, having lost to Anisimova in the Wimbledon semifinals earlier this year, but she quickly turned the tables on her young opponent.

Sabalenka dominated the first set with aggressive groundstrokes and precise serving, breaking Anisimova’s serve twice to take a convincing 6-3 lead. Her consistency from the baseline and ability to hit winners at crucial moments left Anisimova struggling to find rhythm.

The second set proved to be more competitive, with Anisimova raising her game to extend rallies and earn multiple break-point opportunities. However, Sabalenka remained calm under pressure, saving key points and forcing a tiebreak. In the tiebreak, she relied on her powerful forehand and sharp angles to gain the upper hand, eventually sealing the set 7-6 and claiming her fourth Grand Slam title.

This win marks Sabalenka’s second consecutive US Open triumph and cements her status as one of the dominant forces in women’s tennis. The victory also comes with a record prize of $5 million, reflecting the magnitude of her achievement.

Published at : 07 Sep 2025 12:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
US Open RCB Us Open Final Aryna Sabalenka US Open Prize Money
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba Decides To Resign After Election Setbacks : Report
Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba Decides To Resign After Election Setbacks : Report
World
Ukraine Govt Building Catches Fire In Fresh Russian Attack, 3 Killed
Ukraine Govt Building Catches Fire In Fresh Russian Attack, 3 Killed
Cities
PM Modi To Visit Flood-Hit Punjab On Tuesday; Minister Cheema Says No Relief Package Announced
PM Modi To Visit Flood-Hit Punjab On Tuesday; AAP Minister Says No Relief Package Announced
World
Trump Planning To Visit China In October, Likely To Meet Xi Jinping: Report
Trump Planning To Visit China In October, Likely To Meet Xi Jinping: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Yamuna Water Level Falls, Bringing Relief To Flood-Hit Areas And Residents In Delhi
Breaking News: Army, Navy, Air Force to Get Major Tech Boost in New Defense Roadmap | ABP NEWS
Special Report: Punjab Battles Flood Fury As 1900 Villages Submerged, Army Leads Relief Near Border
Ground Report: Army Boats Deliver Relief To Flood-Hit Fazilka Villages Cut Off Near Indo-Pak Border
Breaking: Flash Floods In Uttarkashi Cause Widespread Destruction, SDRF And NDRF Begin Rescue Work
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
India's Semiconductor Push: From Import Reliance To Global Competitor Amid US-China Tech Rivalry
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget