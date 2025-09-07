Aryna Sabalenka's US Open 2025 Prize Is Double Of RCB's IPL Prize

Aryna Sabalenka continued her dominance in women’s tennis by defending her US Open title in 2025.

The 27-year-old Belarusian outclassed American Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-6 in the final on Saturday to lift her fourth career Grand Slam and second consecutive trophy at Flushing Meadows.

Sabalenka bags ₹44 crore, double of RCB’s IPL prize

Interestingly, the prize money Sabalenka earned this year far surpasses what IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru received.

Sabalenka pocketed a massive $5 million (over ₹44 crore) from the record $90 million prize pool - the highest among all four Grand Slams. Even runner-up Anisimova, who took home $2.5 million (₹22 crore), earned more than RCB’s ₹20 crore IPL 2025 winnings.

Aryna Sabalenka now owns four Grand Slam titles - Australian Open (2023, 2024) and US Open (2024, 2025). Meanwhile, the men’s singles title clash will see Carlos Alcaraz lock horns with Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner later tonight.

Sabalenka’s second consecutive US Open triumph

Sabalenka showcased her trademark power and composure to clinch the US Open 2025 women’s singles title, defeating America’s Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-6 in a thrilling final.

The Belarusian star entered the match under pressure, having lost to Anisimova in the Wimbledon semifinals earlier this year, but she quickly turned the tables on her young opponent.

Sabalenka dominated the first set with aggressive groundstrokes and precise serving, breaking Anisimova’s serve twice to take a convincing 6-3 lead. Her consistency from the baseline and ability to hit winners at crucial moments left Anisimova struggling to find rhythm.

The second set proved to be more competitive, with Anisimova raising her game to extend rallies and earn multiple break-point opportunities. However, Sabalenka remained calm under pressure, saving key points and forcing a tiebreak. In the tiebreak, she relied on her powerful forehand and sharp angles to gain the upper hand, eventually sealing the set 7-6 and claiming her fourth Grand Slam title.

This win marks Sabalenka’s second consecutive US Open triumph and cements her status as one of the dominant forces in women’s tennis. The victory also comes with a record prize of $5 million, reflecting the magnitude of her achievement.