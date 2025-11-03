Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAmol Muzumdar, Once Hailed As ‘Next Tendulkar’ & Never Played For India, Lifts World Cup As Coach

For a man who never had the chance to don the Indian cap, this victory marked a moment of belonging - a long-awaited dream finally realized.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 12:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India’s maiden Women’s ODI World Cup triumph will be remembered for brilliance of stars like Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, but a crucial figure behind the scenes was head coach Amol Muzumdar. His leadership played a pivotal role in India’s remarkable comeback after suffering consecutive defeats in the early league stages of the tournament.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur emphasized Muzumdar’s influence in motivating the team, revealing that the coach had some stern words for the squad following their narrow four-run loss to England. His guidance and inspiration helped the team regain focus, ultimately propelling India to lift the World Cup.

India’s journey in ODI World Cup was far from smooth. The team suffered three consecutive defeats against South Africa, Australia, and England, but bounced back with a crucial win over New Zealand in a must-win clash.

They then produced a stunning world-record chase against defending champions Australia in the semifinals, keeping their World Cup dreams alive, eventually lifting the World Cup trophy.

12 Years After Retirement, Muzumdar Carves His Legacy in Indian Cricket History

Born in 1974, Amol Muzumdar grew up near Shivaji Park, Mumbai - a cradle of cricketing legends.

Trained under Ramakant Achrekar, he shared the nets with Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli, shaping his early years amidst greatness.

Over the next two decades, Muzumdar became a pillar of Mumbai’s batting lineup, scoring over 11,000 first-class runs in 171 matches, including 30 centuries across a 21-year career. He clinched multiple Ranji Trophy titles with Mumbai and later went on to represent Assam and Andhra Pradesh.

Despite these staggering numbers, all of his achievements came in domestic cricket, as breaking into India’s star-studded middle order - featuring Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, and Sourav Ganguly - proved impossible.

After retiring in 2014, Muzumdar turned to coaching, leading Mumbai and Andhra, and later working with the Rajasthan Royals in IPL.

In 2023, BCCI appointed him head coach of the Indian women’s cricket team, a surprising but bold move. His composed and empathetic approach soon earned the trust of the dressing room. Under his guidance, stars like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Deepti Sharma flourished, proving that leadership isn’t just about experience on the field, but also about nurturing talent off it.

2025 Women’s World Cup proved a true test of Amol Muzumdar’s leadership. Despite early setbacks that rattled the team, he kept their focus sharp. Under his guidance, India regrouped, found their rhythm, and played with the discipline and heart characteristic of Mumbai cricket.

When India triumphed over South Africa in the final to claim their first-ever World Cup, Muzumdar watched quietly from the sidelines, arms folded, eyes glistening with emotion. For a man who never had the chance to don the Indian cap, this victory marked a moment of belonging - a long-awaited dream finally realized.

Published at : 03 Nov 2025 12:38 PM (IST)
