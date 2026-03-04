Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The fragile stability of Pakistan cricket has suffered a massive blow following the sudden resignation of Aleem Dar from the national selection committee. The legendary former umpire, known for his calm demeanor on the world stage, has effectively declared war on the current administrative structure. Dar’s exit is a public indictment of a system he claims has been hijacked by head coach Mike Hesson and a "performance-blind" preference for senior players like Babar Azam and Shadab Khan.

The Breaking Point Over Squad Selection

The primary catalyst for Dar's departure traces back to the heated boardroom debates preceding the T20 World Cup 2026. Reports from within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) circles indicate that Dar was the lone voice of dissent regarding the inclusion of several "automatic" picks.

He reportedly argued that Babar Azam and Shadab Khan should have been dropped based on a sustained period of poor form leading into the tournament. Dar’s vision for a merit-driven squad involved elevating consistent performers and giving veteran Mohammad Rizwan a fixed, stabilizing role at number six to anchor the middle order.

Instead of a democratic debate, Dar found his recommendations systematically dismissed. The selection panel, which was supposed to operate with autonomy, instead faced what Dar described as "extraordinary interference" from the coaching staff.

The eventual inclusion of both Babar and Shadab, who subsequently struggled as Pakistan crashed out in the Super Eight stage, proved to be the final straw for the 57-year-old official.

Mike Hesson and Aqib Javed's Role in Resignation

A deeper layer of Dar’s frustration stems from the shifting power dynamics within the committee. He reportedly felt that head coach Mike Hesson had moved beyond an advisory role to exert total control over the final fifteen, often supported by fellow selector Aaqib Javed. This "axis of influence" effectively sidelined Dar, making his presence on the panel feel like a rubber stamp for decisions already made in the dressing room.

Dar was also reportedly shocked by the lack of pushback from other committee members and the silence of Captain Salman Ali Agha during these crucial meetings. For a man who built his career on the impartial application of rules, the perceived lack of independent discussion was intolerable. He felt isolated in his pursuit of accountability, leading to his conclusion that his contributions were being intentionally undervalued to maintain the status quo.

An Administrative Post-Mortem in Shambles

The timing of Dar’s exit is particularly damaging for the PCB. It comes just as the board attempted to deflect criticism by imposing financial penalties of PKR 5 million on each player for the tournament failure. Dar’s resignation shifts the spotlight from player performance back to the "ego-driven" management style that has plagued Pakistan cricket for years. With the selection panel now whittled down to just Aaqib Javed, Asad Shafiq, and data analyst Usman Hashmi, the board is left with a credibility gap that will be difficult to bridge.

As the team prepares for a new international cycle, the ghost of Dar’s resignation will likely haunt future selection meetings. It stands as a stark reminder that as long as coaching staff and "superstar" reputations outweigh objective data and merit, the internal rifts within Pakistan’s cricketing administration will continue to undermine any progress made on the field.